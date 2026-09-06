The town where a vanished sea became a tourist attraction

Moynaq is infamous for its eerie Ship Cemetery and its history as the epicenter of the Aral Sea environmental disaster (Ai generated image)

Imagine travelling to a seaside town and finding no sea. Instead, there is sand stretching into the distance, rusting fishing boats sitting where water once was, and a landscape that looks more like a desert than the coast of a giant inland sea.

That is Moynaq, a town in Karakalpakstan, Uzbekistan, and one of the most unusual tourist destinations linked to the Aral Sea disaster.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Once, Moynaq was a thriving fishing port. Today, tourists come to see what happened when the sea retreated — including the eerie remains of the town’s fishing fleet.