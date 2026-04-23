The smoke that thunders: 10 iconic waterfalls you can hear from miles away

Waterfalls are among nature’s most powerful spectacles, but some go beyond visual beauty to deliver an unforgettable sonic experience. These iconic cascades generate thunderous roars that can be heard from miles away, a result of immense water volume, height, and force. The sound of a waterfall depends on factors like height, water volume, and the surface it crashes onto. Larger drops and higher flow rates create more turbulence, generating louder and deeper sounds. Surrounding landscapes, such as narrow gorges, can further amplify the noise.

These roaring waterfalls are not just natural wonders but sensory experiences. Take a look at these 10 waterfalls in the world, known for their deafening sound: