The smoke that thunders: 10 iconic waterfalls you can hear from miles away

From misty cascades to thunderous plunges, these waterfalls are as loud as they are visually appealing.

By: Lifestyle Desk
2 min readNew DelhiApr 23, 2026 10:00 PM IST
Niagara FallsNiagara Falls, Ontario, Canada (Photo: Wikipedia)
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Waterfalls are among nature’s most powerful spectacles, but some go beyond visual beauty to deliver an unforgettable sonic experience. These iconic cascades generate thunderous roars that can be heard from miles away, a result of immense water volume, height, and force. The sound of a waterfall depends on factors like height, water volume, and the surface it crashes onto. Larger drops and higher flow rates create more turbulence, generating louder and deeper sounds. Surrounding landscapes, such as narrow gorges, can further amplify the noise.

These roaring waterfalls are not just natural wonders but sensory experiences. Take a look at these 10 waterfalls in the world, known for their deafening sound:

1. Niagara Falls

One of the most famous waterfalls in the world, Niagara’s massive water flow creates a constant, thunder-like roar that defines the experience.

2. Victoria Falls

Locally known as “The Smoke That Thunders,” Victoria Falls is renowned for its deafening roar and towering spray visible from afar.

3. Iguazu Falls

A vast system of waterfalls, Iguazu’s dramatic drops and immense volume produce a continuous, echoing roar across the rainforest.

4. Angel Falls

The world’s tallest waterfall creates a distant but powerful sound as water plunges from extraordinary heights.

Jog Falls Jog Falls (Photo: Wikipedia)

5. Jog Falls

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One of India’s highest plunge waterfalls, Jog Falls, becomes especially thunderous during the monsoon when water volume peaks.

6. Dettifoss

Often considered Europe’s most powerful waterfall, Dettifoss produces a deep, ground-shaking rumble due to its sheer force.

7. Kaieteur Falls

With a massive single-drop plunge, Kaieteur combines height and volume to create a thunderous, unbroken roar.

Yosemite Falls Yosemite Falls (Photo: Wikipedia)

8. Yosemite Falls

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During peak flow, the cascading water creates a loud, echoing sound that reverberates through the valley.

9. Sutherland Falls

One of the tallest waterfalls in the world, its multi-tiered drop produces a constant, booming sound in the wilderness.

10. Gullfoss

This two-tiered waterfall crashes into a deep canyon, amplifying its roar into a dramatic, thunderous spectacle.

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