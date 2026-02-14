The secrets hidden in Allan Hills’ 6-million-year-old ice

Scientists have made an incredible discovery in Antarctica: ice that is 6 million years old, found in the Allan Hills region. This is the oldest ice of its kind ever recorded and provides a rare glimpse into Earth’s ancient climate. What makes it even more fascinating is that the ice contains tiny bubbles of ancient air, trapped from a time long before humans walked the planet.

By studying this trapped air, researchers can learn about the composition of Earth’s atmosphere millions of years ago. This information is crucial for understanding how natural climate cycles worked in the past and how the planet’s environment has changed over time. It also helps scientists make more accurate predictions about future climate shifts.