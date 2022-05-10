You can visit these real locations where Marvel movies were shot in

With the buzz of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and actor Farhan Akhtar joining the Marvel universe with a cameo role in Ms Marvel, which is slated to release on Disney + Hotstar on June 8, Marvel fans across the world are awaiting the latest release in anticipation.

And while we await the new series, here’s a list of real-life locations MCU movies were shot in that you can visit:

Pier 13 in Captain America, The First Avenger

The scene, where Steve Rogers is chasing a HYDRA infiltrator down Pier 13, is shot in Titanic Hotel at Stanley Dock, Liverpool. You can not only visit this stunning property but also stay there.

Loki’s platform, The Avengers

When Loki delivers a speech with everyone bowing down to him, the shot is captured perfectly at Tower City Center, Cleveland, Ohio, and makes for the perfect spot for photo ops.

Culver University in The Incredible Hulk

The university, which featured in The Incredible Hulk as Bruce Banner’s workplace where he worked as a biochemist and nuclear physicist, was the University of Toronto, Canada.

Neptune’s set in Iron Man 3

The scene at Neptune’s set where Tony greets his fans but gets a panic attack while signing autographs was shot at Dania Beach Bar & Grill in Florida.

Warrior Falls in Black Panther

The majestic Warrior Falls in Black Panther, where Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa must beat the current king in ritual combat, exists and it’s located in South America. Look for Iguazu Falls to relive this iconic scene right on location.

Battle between Thor and Dark Elf Malekith in Thor: The Dark World

Marvel has given us many cinematic battle scenes to remember, and one of them was the one between Thor and Dark Elf Malekith, which was shot at the Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich, London.

Battle between Team Iron Man and Team Captain America in Captain America: Civil War

The battle of choosing sides with two of the strongest Avengers leading the rest of the Avengers was shot at Leipzig/Halle Airport, Germany. So, the next time you happen to be there, don’t forget to take pictures!

Kaecillius’s dark spell in Doctor Strange

The chapel inside Exeter College in Oxford, England, served as the perfect backdrop for when Kaecillius calls on Dormammu of the Dark Dimension with a spell from the Book of Cagliostro.

