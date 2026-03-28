The ‘Indian Sakura’: Ladakh’s apricot blossoms are the ultimate spring escape

When people think of spring blossoms, the first place that usually comes to mind is Japan, famous for its beautiful cherry blossom season. But did you know that India has its own equally stunning version in Ladakh? Yes, you read that right. India has its own beautiful apricot blossoms, no less beautiful than those of its Japanese counterpart.

For a few weeks every spring, villages across this high-altitude region transform into a dreamy landscape filled with delicate pink and white flowers. Apricot trees bloom across orchards, fields and village lanes, creating breathtaking scenes against the backdrop of snow-capped mountains and bright blue skies.

When does the apricot blossom season happen?

Apricot blossoms typically bloom between late March and mid-April, depending on the weather. Since the blooming window is short—often lasting just two to three weeks—it feels like a special moment that disappears almost as quickly as it arrives.

Places such as Leh, Nubra Valley, and Turtuk are among the best places to see orchards in bloom.

Many travellers say the experience feels similar to cherry blossom viewing, but quieter and less crowded.

The iconic Apricot Blossom Festival

To celebrate the season, Ladakh hosts the Apricot Blossom Festival, organised by the Ladakh Tourism Department.

The festival is usually held in early April across several villages and combines nature with culture. Visitors can watch traditional dance and music performances, explore local handicrafts, and taste regional Ladakhi dishes.

Story continues below this ad

It’s also one of the best times to experience village life in Ladakh, as many communities open their orchards and homes to visitors.

Schedule for this year’s apricot blossom festival, as shared by the Ladakh Tourism Department Schedule for this year’s apricot blossom festival, as shared by the Ladakh Tourism Department

Why apricots matter in Ladakh

Apricot trees are not just beautiful—they are an important part of life in Ladakh. Many families grow them in their orchards, and the fruit becomes a key source of income during the summer.

After the blossoms fall, the trees produce apricots that are eaten fresh or dried for winter. The fruit is also used to make jams, juices and apricot oil, a traditional product widely used in the region.

How to plan your visit

If you want to see apricot blossoms, plan a trip to Ladakh in late March or early April. Since the blooming period is short and weather-dependent, checking local tourism updates before travelling is a good idea.

Story continues below this ad

The easiest way to reach the region is by flying to Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport in Leh. From there, travellers can explore nearby villages and valleys where apricot orchards are in full bloom.

For those looking for a quieter spring travel experience, Ladakh’s apricot blossom season offers something truly special—peaceful villages, colourful orchards and mountain landscapes that look like they belong on a postcard. 🌸