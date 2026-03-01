The ‘Heated Rivalry’ Barlochan Cottage is now accessible to travellers for Rs 16,500 per night: How to book

Heated Rivalry, the romance series starring Connor Storrie, Hudson Williams, Francois Arnaud, and Sophie Nelisse, has created a significant buzz among cinephiles. Apart from the ensemble cast and the emotional dynamics between the leads, the lakeside Canadian cottage has been the highlight of the Prime Video show.

Amid the hullabaloo on social media, Airbnb is now hosting guests at Barlochan Cottage, the three-bedroom property where several key scenes were filmed. Travellers can now book the space for CAD $248.10 (about Rs 16,500) per night.

Located along Lake Muskoka in Ontario, Barlochan Cottage features a private dock, expansive western-facing windows designed to catch sunsets, and warm wooden interiors. Guests can also access a spacious kitchen with modern appliances, an indoor fireplace, a gym, and a main bedroom with an en-suite, along with two additional bedrooms.