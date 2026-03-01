The ‘Heated Rivalry’ Barlochan Cottage is now accessible to travellers for Rs 16,500 per night: How to book

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Heated Rivalry, the romance series starring Connor Storrie, Hudson Williams, Francois Arnaud, and Sophie Nelisse, has created a significant buzz among cinephiles. Apart from the ensemble cast and the emotional dynamics between the leads, the lakeside Canadian cottage has been the highlight of the Prime Video show.
Amid the hullabaloo on social media, Airbnb is now hosting guests at Barlochan Cottage, the three-bedroom property where several key scenes were filmed. Travellers can now book the space for CAD $248.10 (about Rs 16,500) per night.
Located along Lake Muskoka in Ontario, Barlochan Cottage features a private dock, expansive western-facing windows designed to catch sunsets, and warm wooden interiors. Guests can also access a spacious kitchen with modern appliances, an indoor fireplace, a gym, and a main bedroom with an en-suite, along with two additional bedrooms.
“The classic Muskoka landscape offers both a rocky waterfront and a beach with sandy shallow entry to the water along the private shoreline. The property features multiple outdoor areas, including a patio with Muskoka Chairs and a BBQ,” the Airbnb listing read.
Fans gathered to share their excitement soon after the announcement. “By chance, the rental of this cottage includes Shane & Ilya?” a fan commented. “I’m coming to the cottage for sure,” another fan wrote.
According to Airbnb, searches linked to the area surged by 40 per cent following the show’s popularity, as fans seek their own cottage-style getaway inspired by the series. Before full availability begins, Airbnb will release four three-night stays on March 3, each priced at CAD $248.10 per night, Robb Report reported.
Bookings will open at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET, with stays scheduled for dates in May, offering dedicated fans the first opportunity to experience the cottage, the report added.
Based on novels by Rachel Reid, Heated Rivalry follows the secret romance between two fictional “Major Hockey League” stars whose relationship evolves from rivalry to partnership while remaining hidden from the public. The series is currently streaming on HBO Max and Prime Video.