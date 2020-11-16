Revealed: Best cities in the world; find out which Indian city features on the list

London takes the number one spot for the fifth consecutive year. (Source: Pixabay)

The current climate is such that people can only sit at home and dream about visiting certain important cities around the world. If not for the pandemic, travel enthusiasts would perhaps have planned and executed many international sojourns already! But, this is not to say that all hope is lost and that the pandemic situation will continue for perpetuity. When it is all over and things go back to being as they were, you can plan many trips and move around freely, exploring your dream destinations.

In fact, to bring you some cheer, an annual report has ranked some of the best cities in the world, thereby proving that there is still a lot more to love and explore in your favourite metropolis.

According to the report issued by Resonance Consultancy — which advises on real estate, tourism, and economic development — some 100 cities around the world (that have populations exceeding one million) were scored using 25 ranking factors, including diversity, weather, number of parks and tourist attractions, the number of social media hashtags and check-ins. Additionally, for the first time this year, the cities were also ranked on new criteria such as unemployment, the rate of COVID-19 infections (as of July) and income disparity, in the 2021 ranking.

ALSO READ | Wanderlust, sustainability, workation: Survey predicts travel trends for the coming year

Find out if the city you reside in has found a spot in the top 10!

1. London (UK) — it takes the number one spot for the fifth consecutive year.

2. New York (USA)

3. Paris (France)

4. Moscow (Russia)

5. Tokyo (Japan)

6. Dubai (UAE)

7. Singapore

8. Barcelona (Spain)

9. Los Angeles (USA)

10. Madrid (Spain)

ALSO READ | Luxury resort in Maldives offers unlimited stays for a year, beginning 2021

Other cities featured on the list

While Rome (Italy), Chicago (United States), Toronto (Canada), San Francisco (USA), Abu Dhabi (UAE), St Petersburg (Russia), Amsterdam (Netherlands), Berlin (Germany), Prague (Czech Republic) and Washington DC (United States), took the new few spots, Delhi in India was ranked 62 on the list, the only Indian city to have been featured on the list.

How many of these global cities have you visited and how many are you yet to visit?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd