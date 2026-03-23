The April refuge: Best Indian destinations to visit before the heatwave hits

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April is a sweet spot for travel in India. The days are warm but not scorching yet, the hills are fresh with spring colours, and many destinations are still calm before the peak summer rush. If you’re hoping to squeeze in a refreshing getaway before the heat wave arrives, these places are perfect for an April escape.
The former summer capital of British India remains one of India’s most loved hill stations. In April, Shimla enjoys pleasant weather, blooming trees and clear mountain views. Stroll along the lively Mall Road, soak in panoramic views from The Ridge, or take a short drive to nearby Kufri for scenic landscapes.
Darjeeling in April feels straight out of a postcard. The skies are often clear, revealing spectacular views of Kanchenjunga. The rolling tea gardens look vibrant in spring, and the charming ride on the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway toy train is an experience visitors shouldn’t miss.
If you’re drawn to misty hills and endless greenery, Munnar is an excellent April destination. The hill station is famous for its tea plantations that stretch across the landscape. Visitors can enjoy peaceful plantation walks, scenic viewpoints and wildlife spotting at Eravikulam National Park.
April is a fantastic time to visit Rishikesh, when the weather is warm but still comfortable. Adventure seekers can try river rafting on the Ganges River, while others may prefer yoga retreats, café hopping or attending the serene evening prayers at Triveni Ghat.
For travellers looking for something quieter and more remote, Tawang offers dramatic Himalayan landscapes and spiritual calm. April brings clearer roads after winter snow, making it easier to visit the magnificent Tawang Monastery, one of the largest monasteries in India.
Known as the “Scotland of India,” Coorg is famous for its coffee plantations, misty hills and forested trails. April mornings here are refreshing, ideal for plantation walks and exploring scenic spots like Abbey Falls.
Whether you’re craving mountain air, lush tea gardens or peaceful forests, these destinations offer a refreshing break before the summer heat truly takes hold.