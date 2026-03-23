The April refuge: Best Indian destinations to visit before the heatwave hits

April is a sweet spot for travel in India. The days are warm but not scorching yet, the hills are fresh with spring colours, and many destinations are still calm before the peak summer rush. If you’re hoping to squeeze in a refreshing getaway before the heat wave arrives, these places are perfect for an April escape.

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

The former summer capital of British India remains one of India’s most loved hill stations. In April, Shimla enjoys pleasant weather, blooming trees and clear mountain views. Stroll along the lively Mall Road, soak in panoramic views from The Ridge, or take a short drive to nearby Kufri for scenic landscapes.