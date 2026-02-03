The Ahmedabad travel list: 10 places you can reach in under eight hours

Ahmedabad offers plenty of short trip options nearby!

By: Lifestyle Desk
Feb 3, 2026
AhmedabadAhmedabad is the largest city in the state of Gujrat (Image: Unsplash)
Travelling is important to keep your spirits high. It not only helps one relax and reconnect with one’s inner self, but also gives a fresh push to productivity. If you live in Ahmedabad and have been postponing travelling because of a time crunch, there’s good news. The city’s location makes it easy to slip away for a weekend without long travel days. Within a few hours, you can trade city bustle for hills, heritage towns, wildlife zones, or quiet coastlines—each offering a distinct change of pace for a 2–3 day break. Here are 10 destinations that you can cover on a weekend!

1. Mount Abu, Rajasthan

Mount Abu, Rajasthan’s only hill station, offers a perfect escape from Gujarat’s heat. Its cooler temperatures and forested surroundings are bound to keep your mind away from the chaos, at least for a weekend. Its compact size allows travellers to explore lakes, viewpoints, and temples without rushing. The mix of spirituality and leisure works well for families, couples, and slow travellers alike.

Distance & travel time: ~225 km | 5–6 hours
Must visit: Nakki Lake, Dilwara Temples, Sunset Point

Ahmedabad Mount Abu’s Nakki Lake is India’s first man-made lake (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

2. Polo Forest, Gujarat

Polo Forest is ideal for travellers seeking quiet, green surroundings without leaving the state. For those interested in spirituality or architecture, the ancient Jain temple ruins tucked inside dense forest trails are perfect. Don’t forget to go for riverside walks and short treks to keep the experience low-effort and immersive.

Distance & travel time: ~150 km | 4 hours
Must visit: Polo Jain temples, forest trails, river banks

3. Udaipur, Rajasthan

Udaipur offers a scenic shift with lakes, palaces, and old-city charm, all within a manageable weekend circuit. Evenings by the water and heritage walks make sightseeing feel relaxed rather than rushed. While here, don’t forget to enjoy delicious meals from its terrace cafes and restaurants, whose views add on to the flavour!

Distance & travel time: ~260 km | 5–6 hours
Must visit: City Palace, Lake Pichola, Sajjangarh

Ahmedabad In Frame: Jagmandir, Pichola Lake, Udaipur (Image: Unsplash)

4. Little Rann of Kutch

Just a few hours from the city, this stark salt desert is perfect for taking your mind off work. Wildlife safaris and wide horizons define the experience, making it more about atmosphere than ticking off attractions.

Distance & travel time: ~130 km | 3–4 hours
Must visit: Wild Ass Sanctuary, desert safaris

5. Champaner–Pavagadh

A compact UNESCO World Heritage Site, Champaner–Pavagadh, blends archaeology with pilgrimage. The ruins, mosques, and hilltop temple allow travellers to experience history and spirituality without extensive travel.

Distance & travel time: ~150 km | 3–4 hours
Must visit: Pavagadh Hill, Jama Masjid, heritage ruins

Ahmedabad The Champaner-Pavagadh heritage site is spread over an area of more than 1,329 hectares (3,280 acres)

6. Saputara

Saputara, Gujarat’s only hill station, is an amazing blend of greenery, tribal culture, and pleasant weather, especially rewarding during the monsoon and winter. Though farther, its slow pace makes the journey worthwhile for a longer weekend.

Distance & travel time: ~400 km | 8–9 hours
Must visit: Saputara Lake, Sunset Point, Gira Falls

7. Diu

If you are looking for a laid-back coastal escape without party crowds, Diu’s calm beaches and colonial architecture are perfect for you. It’s best enjoyed through quiet walks, heritage churches, and long sunsets by the sea.

Distance & travel time: ~370 km | 8 hours
Must visit: Diu Fort, St. Paul’s Church, Nagoa Beach

Ahmedabad Diu, thetenth least populated district of India, is 359 km from Ahmedabad (Image: Unsplash)

8. Zainabad (Near Little Rann)

Zainabad suits travellers looking for raw, offbeat experiences close to Ahmedabad. Desert safaris, village life, and star-filled skies define the stay, offering a break from conventional sightseeing.

Distance & travel time: ~110 km | 3 hours
Must visit: Desert safaris, village walks

9. Mandvi, Kutch

Mandvi is a gorgeous seaside town whose rich, royal history adds to the experience. The relaxed rhythm makes it ideal for families and travellers seeking unhurried coastal time.

Distance & travel time: ~400 km | 8–9 hours
Must visit: Mandvi Beach, Vijay Vilas Palace

ahmedabad Vijay Vilas Palace was built in the Indo-Saracenic style (1920-1929) for the Kachchh royal family, blending Rajput, Mughal, and Victorian Gothic elements (Image: Pexels)

10. Vadodara

Vadodara works well for a short cultural reset when time is limited. Palaces, museums, and green spaces are easy to cover over a night or two without fatigue.

Distance & travel time: ~110 km | 2–2.5 hours
Must visit: Laxmi Vilas Palace, Sayaji Gardens

