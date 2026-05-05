The 7 greenest countries in the world leading the way in sustainability

As climate change becomes one of the defining challenges of our time, some countries are showing the world how sustainability can move from policy to everyday life. From running on hydropower to protecting forests and investing in clean transport, these nations are setting examples in environmental responsibility.

Here are seven of the greenest countries in the world and what makes them stand out.

1. Denmark

Denmark is often seen as a global leader in sustainability. The country has invested heavily in wind energy and aims to become carbon neutral in the coming decades. Copenhagen is widely recognised for its cycling culture, with bicycles often preferred over cars for daily commuting.