The 5 wettest places on Earth

When we think of heavy rainfall, we often imagine monsoon showers or a particularly stormy season. But some places on Earth take precipitation to a whole new level, recording astonishing amounts of rain year after year. These regions are not just wet; they are ecological wonders shaped by constant downpours, mist, and dense cloud cover.

Here are five of the wettest places on Earth that truly stand out:

1. Mawsynram

Often cited as the wettest place on Earth, Mawsynram in India’s Meghalaya receives an average annual rainfall of over 11,000 mm. Situated in the Khasi Hills, it is located along the Bay of Bengal monsoon path, making it a natural rain magnet. The landscape here is lush, with rolling green hills, waterfalls, and living root bridges shaped by the indigenous Khasi community.