The 5 wettest places on Earth

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When we think of heavy rainfall, we often imagine monsoon showers or a particularly stormy season. But some places on Earth take precipitation to a whole new level, recording astonishing amounts of rain year after year. These regions are not just wet; they are ecological wonders shaped by constant downpours, mist, and dense cloud cover.
Here are five of the wettest places on Earth that truly stand out:
Often cited as the wettest place on Earth, Mawsynram in India’s Meghalaya receives an average annual rainfall of over 11,000 mm. Situated in the Khasi Hills, it is located along the Bay of Bengal monsoon path, making it a natural rain magnet. The landscape here is lush, with rolling green hills, waterfalls, and living root bridges shaped by the indigenous Khasi community.
Not far from Mawsynram, Cherrapunji was once known as the wettest place on Earth. Though it still records extraordinary rainfall levels. Famous for its dramatic cliffs, caves, and waterfalls like Nohkalikai Falls, Cherrapunji showcases how constant rain can sculpt natural beauty.
Located in Colombia’s Choco region, Tutunendo is one of the rainiest inhabited places in South America. With rainfall often exceeding 11,000 mm annually, it experiences rain almost daily. The surrounding tropical rainforest thrives in this environment, making it one of the most biodiverse regions in the world.
Situated at the base of Mount Cameroon, Debundscha receives heavy rainfall due to moist ocean winds hitting the mountain slopes. Annual rainfall here can reach around 10,000 mm. Despite its extreme weather, the region is known for its striking coastal scenery and volcanic backdrop.
The Cropp River area in New Zealand holds the record for the highest rainfall in a single year, over 18,000 mm. Located in the Southern Alps, the region’s geography forces moisture-laden winds to rise and cool rapidly, resulting in intense and frequent rainfall.