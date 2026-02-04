The 2026 Wanderlist: Five cities that reveal their best secrets on foot

As travel becomes more about meaning than distance, walking through a city can feel surprisingly bold. Exploring on foot lets you follow the city’s natural rhythm, noticing how neighbourhoods blend, how food scents shift, and how history lingers in doorways and streets. In 2026, these five cities, each with its own pace and character, are best enjoyed slowly and on foot.

Kyoto, Japan

Kyoto reveals itself slowly. Its beauty isn’t always obvious at first, but walking lets you discover it bit by bit. From the temple-lined streets of Higashiyama to the peaceful Philosopher’s Path, the city rewards those who take their time. As you wander between shrines, wooden houses, and quiet gardens, you see how closely spirituality and daily life are connected. In Kyoto, walking is about paying attention, not covering ground.