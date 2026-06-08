The 100ml liquid rule at airports could soon be history — here’s what’s changing

If you’ve ever packed a carry-on bag for a flight, you’ve likely encountered the 100ml liquid rule. Whether it’s a bottle of shampoo, sunscreen, perfume, or even a favourite drink, airport security regulations have long restricted the amount of liquid passengers can carry through security checkpoints.

However, advances in airport screening technology are beginning to change that. Several airports around the world have relaxed or removed the rule altogether, allowing travellers to carry larger quantities of liquids in their hand luggage.

What is the 100ml liquid rule?

Under the 100ml liquid rule, passengers can bring liquids, aerosols, gels, creams, and pastes in their carry-on luggage only if each container holds 100ml or less and is placed inside a clear, resealable quart-sized bag. According to reports, the 100 ml carry-on liquid restriction was introduced worldwide after the 2006 Transatlantic Aircraft Plot exposed vulnerabilities in aviation security. Since liquids can be difficult to screen quickly and accurately at airport checkpoints, authorities adopted the rule to reduce potential risks while maintaining efficient passenger screening. Nearly two decades later, it remains a key component of global air travel security.