Thailand’s ‘Elephant in the Zoom’ initiative will let you interact with animals virtually

The pandemic has made it difficult — if not impossible — to travel the world. But, it has also made people more virtually dependent, especially when it comes to living a certain experience. While it may not really be the same, digital experiences have ensured people stay connected with their loved ones, even if they are not able to be with them physically.

Keeping a similar idea in mind, and to make some recovery after incurring pandemic losses, many places of interest are looking at providing people with virtual experiences. Among them is the Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort in northern Thailand, which has partnered with the Golden Triangle Asian Elephant Foundation (GTAEF) to launch a unique initiative called ‘Elephant in the Zoom’. Simply put, around the time of Christmas and New Year, this initiative will give you and your loved ones the chance to virtually walk with elephants in Thailand.

According to The National, those who participate in this virtual tour will be able to join a video call with an elephant in their natural habitat in the jungles of Thailand. It can also be considered as a festive season gift that you can present to your near and dear ones. But more importantly, it is a means to support conservation efforts in the area.

The outlet also mentions that there are only limited slots available for the call, which start from $2,500 or INR 1,84,938.12. The calls are likely to last 20 minutes on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day. Additionally, all the donors and gift recipients will receive a personalised e-certificate as a souvenir for their “charitable contribution”.

Keeping in mind the festive season, the calls will be hosted by Santa Claus, and participants will also be able to ask questions about the gentle animals. They can also virtually take part in the resort’s signature Walking With Giants experiences.

There are also some other gift options, which include a donation of $200 or INR 14,793.90 to bring an elephant in on a Zoom call for 15 minutes; $600 (INR 44,375.79) to feed one of the resort’s giants for one month; $20 (INR 1,479.19) to feed one elephant for a day; and $110 (INR 8,137.53) to support the work of anti-poaching rangers for a week.

Both the resort and GTAEF were set up in the year 2003, to help street elephants and stop them from begging, the outlet mentions.

More information is available on social media handles, or on the website.

