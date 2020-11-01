Thailand plans to track its tourists using digital wristbands

The digital wristband will be able to measure the body temperature, with a certain reading triggering an alert to nearby health authorities. (Source: Pixabay)

If you are a tourist in Thailand, chances are you may have to wear a digital wristband at all times, so as to allow local authorities to track you and monitor your health. In October, Thailand received a group of tourists from China — its first such arrival since commercial flights were banned in April to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

While the South East Asian country is a celebrated vacation spot for tourists from all around the world, it remained shut for a period — just like many other countries — so as to control the cases within the borders and stop the influx of more cases from other countries. The Independent reports that Thailand has done remarkably well to deal with the coronavirus outbreak, and it was reluctant to open its borders for tourism.

But, tourists from Shanghai flew into Bangkok last month, and they plan to stay for at least one month. Their first 14 days are naturally to be spent in quarantine, in a government-approved hospital or a hotel.

But according to a recent Pattaya News report, Thailand has rolled out, what is being called a ‘Smart Band’, which is a mandatory tracking device for foreign tourists. According to the report, the digital wristband will be able to measure the body temperature, with a certain reading triggering an alert to nearby health authorities. It is also believed to help tourists ask for directions should they find themselves lost in the country.

Additionally, a Special Tourist Visa is available to travellers from low-risk countries at 2,000 baht (Rs 4,789.45).

Those who are allowed to enter the country — for instance, if they have family members there — must obtain a ‘fit to fly certificate’ from a doctor, a separate PCR COVID-19 test certificate and a health insurance policy with coverage including COVID-19 treatment in Thailand for at least US$100,000 (Rs 74,54,780.00), per the Independent report.

