Thailand opens up for vaccinated tourists after months of Covid restrictions

Just like many countries, Thailand also had restrictions for the longest time on the entry of international tourists in the pandemic. But beginning today, the country has decided to open its doors to visitors who are fully vaccinated.

Vaccinated tourists from as many as 60 ‘low-risk’ countries will be allowed entry into the country after 18 months of Covid restrictions. They can also avoid hotel quarantine. According to a BBC report, Thailand is still registering as many as 10,000 Covid infections a day. The country, however, depends on tourism and is hoping for a financial revival through the industry.

ALSO READ | Borders reopen, and New York tries to woo international travellers back

According to The Guardian, before the pandemic, the country with its pristine beaches and thrilling night-life attracted nearly 40 million visitors a year. Its tourism sector made up almost 20 per cent of the national income.

#Thailand opens up for vaccinated Indians – Covid testing on arrival & if -ve free to explore country

– Country is divided into zones Blue Zone destinations are free from Covid-19 regulations + no night curfew + everything will be open in this zone #DakuCovidUpdates https://t.co/zJL1OKNvM8 pic.twitter.com/0aO4CGuwZm — Backpacking Daku (@outofofficedaku) November 1, 2021

But, Covid-related travel restrictions left the economy bruised. As such, it is now ready to welcome tourists once again. Per the Guardian report, the 10 nations considered to be ‘low risk’ include Britain, United States, China, Germany and Singapore.

Thailand has employed something called ‘sandbox’ scheme in Phuket, which allows vaccinated tourists to move around freely, like locals, around the beach island, beginning November 1, 2021. Additionally, visitors from outside of the designated ’10 low-risk countries’ are welcome, too, “but they may have to be in quarantine”.

For vaccinated Indians, they may have to undergo a Covid test on arrival, and upon testing negative, they are free to explore the country, which is divided into zones. Those who are in ‘blue zone destinations’ are essentially free from Covid-19 regulations.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!