Thailand national park sends garbage back to visitors who littered

It seems that despite warnings and fines, people who throw garbage around arbitrarily, continue to do that anyway. But, in Thailand’s Khao Yai National Park, some campers are being taught an interesting lesson. In order to deter them and some other people from dirtying the area, government officials have picked up and packaged the garbage they have left behind, and have mailed it back to them. This has been done so as to stress on the importance of keeping public spaces clean.

According to Insider, the trash that was left behind by campers at the UNESCO World Heritage site, mostly included plastic beverage bottles and chip bags. It was sent back to them with a note that read: “You have forgotten some of your belongings at Khao Yai National Park.”

The outlet reports that the decision to do this was taken by Thailand’s Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Varawut Silpa-archa, who had reminded people in a Facebook post earlier this month to take their trash with them during departure, especially because it can have a negative impact on the animals looking for food.

He had warned that if visitors failed to do it, he would pick up the junk, put it in a box, and return it to them as souvenirs. Later, he had shared an update on Facebook wherein he had mentioned that the garbage had been packaged and was ready to be duly sent to the owner.

As per regulations, violators who do anything to harm the natural resources and the environment, can be punished with up to five years in prison, up to a 500,000 Thai Baht (Rs 11,67,761.50) fine, or both.

According to The New York Times, the officials traced the trash back to the owners by using camping equipment rental forms.

“We applaud Khao Yai National Park and the Minister of Natural Resources and Environment for their commitment to maintaining the beauty and well-being of our country’s natural resources,” Thailand’s director of tourism authority, Charinya Kiatlapnachai, was quoted as telling The Washington Post.

