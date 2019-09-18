Thailand is India’s go-to international holiday destination

With its friendly, easy, fun-living vibe and a rich cultural history, besides facilities like e-visa and visa-on-arrival, Thailand has become the most-preferred international destination for Indians travelling abroad.

According to data shared by Cleartrip, an online travel company, of the top five international destinations this monsoon season, Thailand takes top spot, followed by Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Manila and Singapore.

“This year, over 52 per cent of the domestic monsoon bookings made so far, were made within a week of the travel date. The share of last-minute bookings has increased by 5 per cent YOY indicating a growing last-minute travel impulse. Thailand, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Manila, and Singapore are the leading international destinations for the season,” Senior Vice President of Cleartrip, Balu Ramachandran informed.

About Thailand

Formerly known as Siam, Thailand is a country at the centre of the southeast Asian Indo-Chinese peninsula. It is considered to be the world’s 50th-largest country and 21st most populous country. It’s largely influenced by Chinese, Indian, Lao, Burmese and Cambodian cultures.

Things to do

Top experiences in Thailand include a visit to capital city Bangkok and famous places like Ocean World and Floating Market. A dinner cruise on the Chao Phraya river is another great attraction. While in Bangkok, you can also visit the Safari World Marine park for wholesome entertainment.

Thailand is also famous for its beaches and some of the most interesting ones are the Sairee beach on the island of Ko Tao, Haad Rin on the island of Ko Phangan, and Phra Nang beach at the southern tip of Railay, to name a few.