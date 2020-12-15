Thailand gets ready to welcome tourists from all countries: Here’s what you need to know

Are you planning to visit this beautiful country soon? (Source: Pixabay)

The year is almost over and people — having spent many months at home, in lockdown — are ready to travel again. While some people have been planning and taking domestic trips, international travelling has also started to happen. And if you are wondering where you can travel next, consider Thailand, as according to news reports, the country is now fully open to visitors from all countries.

Here is what you need to know before you plan your journey:

* Visitors will have to undergo a PCR test and mandatory quarantine-on-arrival, and will also have to apply for a travel visa, obviously.

* Thailand had already reopened its borders for visitors with work permits, residents, or those with family staying there. Its government recently announced travellers from all countries can visit and apply for new ‘tourist visas’ lasting up to 60 days.

* This new scheme mandates that international visitors can stay for up to 60 days. But, they will be required to self-isolate for 14 days at an ‘alternative state quarantine’ hotel on arrival.

* Those travellers who intend to stay for a longer period can apply for a ‘special tourist visa’, also available to those coming from ‘low-risk’ countries like China, Australia, and Vietnam. This visa allows a tourist to stay for up to 90 days, which can be extended twice, that means to a maximum of nine months.

* Keep in mind that if you are travelling to the country, you will need to provide a negative test report done not more than 72 hours before arrival, along with a second test once you land. In case a traveller tests positive, they will have to stay in quarantine for 14 days in a state hospital.

* Carry travel and medical insurances that will cover COVID-19 for at least the length of your stay.

The decision comes in the wake of plans to revive the country’s tourism sector, while also keeping local residents safe.

