‘Chal ke Thailand ka, swaadh hi kha’: Inspired by Abhay Deol’s holiday, here are 7 must-visit spots to add to your travel bucket list

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Whenever Indians decide to take a trip abroad, Thailand’s name pops up as a preferred destination — and why not? It’s close by, you don’t need a visa, it doesn’t burn a hole in your pocket, and it offers scenic views, amazing food, and a vibrant culture to explore. Highlights from Abhay Deol‘s recent trip have got us itching for a summer getaway. Before you start searching for flights and hotels, check out this quick guide of hotspots you should not miss when there.
“Chal ke Thailand ka, swaadh hi kha 🙃. Sawadika Thailand!” the actor wrote on Instagram.
Located just a few hours from Bangkok, Kanchanaburi is a serene riverside town known for its stunning natural beauty and historical significance. Here, you can visit the Erawan National Park to discover emerald-green terraced pools and waterfalls or take a train ride on the Death Railway, a historic route built during World War II. Explore the peaceful Mon Bridge and witness a slower pace of life as you enjoy the picturesque river views.
The Grand Palace, established in 1782, is the ceremonial residence of the King of Thailand and is home to the Temple of the Emerald Buddha. A 10-minute walk along the riverside would take you closer to Wat Arun and Wat Pho, where you can shop from the souvenir stores dotted outside. A little ahead lies the Golden Mount, popularly known as Wat Saket, which used to be the city’s highest point back in the day and offers an incredible view over Bangkok.
Tucked away in the northern mountains of Thailand, Pai is a bohemian paradise that beckons travellers seeking tranquillity and a laid-back atmosphere. Surrounded by lush valleys, hot springs, and waterfalls, Pai is an ideal spot for nature enthusiasts. Rent a scooter to explore the nearby canyons, visit the Pai Canyon for breathtaking sunset views, and mingle with the artistic and friendly Pai community.
Take a local taxi or tuk-tuk to IconSiam, one of the region’s largest shopping malls. Find a night market area inside, bustling with people and shops offering local and artisanal handicrafts. SookSiam is one of the highlights, where vendors in wooden boat replicas offer samples of regional dishes in an area modelled after a floating market.
Yaowarat Road is the artery of Chinatown in Bangkok and is home to a bustling night market. Explore Sampheng Market, the popular the ‘day market’ famous for their delectable street food. Don’t forget to add the Chatuchak Weekend Market, the largest open-air market in the world, to your list of things to do. The Yodpiman Flower Market is also a great tourist attraction that remains open 24/7.
Nestled in northern Thailand, Nan is a destination known for its lush landscapes and rich cultural heritage. The city is surrounded by mountains, forests, and traditional Thai villages. Visit Wat Phumin, an exquisite temple with unique murals, and take a journey to Doi Phu Kha National Park, a haven for trekking and exploring the area’s natural beauty.
Full of bars, restaurants, shops and tourists, the street offers a wide variety of culinary options, and you must try Khao Suey and Pad Thai from authentic places. Explore the neighbouring Rambuttri Street for a quieter experience.