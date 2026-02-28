‘Chal ke Thailand ka, swaadh hi kha’: Inspired by Abhay Deol’s holiday, here are 7 must-visit spots to add to your travel bucket list

Whenever Indians decide to take a trip abroad, Thailand’s name pops up as a preferred destination — and why not? It’s close by, you don’t need a visa, it doesn’t burn a hole in your pocket, and it offers scenic views, amazing food, and a vibrant culture to explore. Highlights from Abhay Deol‘s recent trip have got us itching for a summer getaway. Before you start searching for flights and hotels, check out this quick guide of hotspots you should not miss when there.

“Chal ke Thailand ka, swaadh hi kha 🙃. Sawadika Thailand!” the actor wrote on Instagram.

Kanchanaburi

Located just a few hours from Bangkok, Kanchanaburi is a serene riverside town known for its stunning natural beauty and historical significance. Here, you can visit the Erawan National Park to discover emerald-green terraced pools and waterfalls or take a train ride on the Death Railway, a historic route built during World War II. Explore the peaceful Mon Bridge and witness a slower pace of life as you enjoy the picturesque river views.