Thai Airways launches flight to holy sites but there’s a catch

In line with the flight to nowhere trend introduced by some airlines, Thai Airways, too, has launched a similar flight but with a twist.

This new ‘flight to nowhere’ will depart from and land back at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport after flying over 99 holy sites across 31 provinces, but without stopping anywhere.

The flight will take off on November 30, 2020, reported The Independent, and will be airborne for three hours. It will pass over sites in Chon Buri, Rayong, Surat Thani, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Nakhon Pathom, Suphan Buri, Ayutthaya, Phitsanulok, Sukhothai, Chaiyaphum and Nakhon Ratchasima, among others.

How much is the fare for this one-of-a-kind experience? It will start at 6,000 THB (Rs 14,363.82) in economy and 10,000 THB (Rs 23,939.67) for business. The flight will also be providing passengers with sacred souvenirs, including a prayer book and a Buddha amulet.

“There will be no landing during the flight and passengers will receive positive energy from chanting while onboard,” Wiwat Piyawiroj, Thai Airways’ EVP of commercial operations, was quoted as saying.

Earlier, Australian airline Qantas and Taiwan airline EVA Air had also launched flights to nowhere. Climate activists, however, have criticised this concept of ‘fantasy flying’ for putting unnecessary pressure on the environment.

