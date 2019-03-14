Texas to witness the bluebonnet bloom season; a look at other attractions around the world

Be it the tulips of Kashmir or the Neelakurinji of Kerala, witnessing the blooming season is a one of a kind experience. Travellers and nature enthusiasts often plan their holidays to coincide with the blooming season and enjoy the magic and beauty of flowers. What better view to have than the entire landscape being covered by flowers?

But the season is not specific to India. Texas in United States is expected to witness one of the largest bluebonnet bloom in decades. According to Travel and Leisure, “this year Texas Bluebonnet & Wildflower Report predicted roadsides in bloom much earlier than normal and much earlier than fields.”

The “bloom-line” was predicted to reach San Antonio (roughly the same latitude as Big Bend) by mid-March or earlier. According to the Texas Hill Country, it’s common Texas knowledge that the bluebonnet is the official Texas state flower.

Back home, flower enthusiasts and tourists from across the globe travel every year in March to see the seven terraced tulip garden in Zabarwan Range – the largest tulip garden in Asia. This picturesque garden is surrounded by scenic hills, attractive gardens of Mughal era and the breathtaking Dal Lake.

Neelakurinji (strobilanthes kunthiana), also known as Kurinji, is a rare purplish-blue flower which only blooms once in 12 years in the lush hills of Munnar in Kerala. The season starts in July and lasts till October.

Have you witnessed the magic of flowers yet?