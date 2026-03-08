Temples, tech, and Tokyo nights: Madhuri Dixit’s Japan diaries

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
When Madhuri Dixit recently travelled to Japan with her husband, Shriram Nene, her social media posts captured a country that feels both ancient and futuristic, where snow-capped volcanoes coexist with immersive digital art, and neon crossings pulse just minutes away from centuries-old traditions.
No trip to Japan feels complete without witnessing Mount Fuji. The iconic active volcano, often capped in snow, is more than a postcard view. It’s deeply woven into Japanese spirituality and art. Surrounding shrines, traditional inns and quiet temple towns reflect a culture that reveres nature. For travellers, Fuji offers hiking trails in summer, panoramic viewpoints year-round, and access to nearby hot spring towns.
In Tokyo, Madhuri explored teamLab Planets, the immersive digital art museum that has become a global sensation. Designed as a walk-through sensory experience, the space blends light, mirrors, water and motion-responsive installations. Visitors wade through shallow, reflective pools and step into infinite LED universes; it’s less a museum, more an interactive dreamscape.
Tip: Book tickets in advance; slots fill up quickly, especially during peak travel seasons.
View this post on Instagram
Between structured sightseeing, Japan rewards slow travel. “Nothing beats a good sunset after a well-travelled day,” Madhuri wrote — and Tokyo’s skyline offers several vantage points, from waterfront promenades to rooftop observatories.
For shopping and culture walks, Omotesando and Ginza are contrasting yet complementary neighbourhoods. Omotesando is known for tree-lined avenues and architecture, while Ginza delivers luxury boutiques, fine dining and impeccable window displays. Even casual strolling here feels cinematic.
Few urban experiences match the pulse of Shibuya Crossing. With thousands crossing at once under giant digital screens, it’s organised chaos at its most photogenic. Nearby cafes offer elevated views if you’d rather watch from above before diving into the crowd.
Madhuri’s trip wasn’t just scenic, it was adrenaline-packed too. In Hokkaido, Madhuri and Dr Nene experienced the Ferrari Niseko Ice Drive, where participants test high-performance Ferrari models on snow and ice. Unlike racetrack precision driving, this programme focuses on controlled drifting and mastering slippery terrain.
Niseko itself is famous for its powder snow, ski resorts, and winter landscapes, making it ideal for those who combine luxury with adventure.