Temples, tech, and Tokyo nights: Madhuri Dixit’s Japan diaries

When Madhuri Dixit recently travelled to Japan with her husband, Shriram Nene, her social media posts captured a country that feels both ancient and futuristic, where snow-capped volcanoes coexist with immersive digital art, and neon crossings pulse just minutes away from centuries-old traditions.

Here’s how her journey doubles up as a ready-made Japan itinerary:

Mount Fuji

No trip to Japan feels complete without witnessing Mount Fuji. The iconic active volcano, often capped in snow, is more than a postcard view. It’s deeply woven into Japanese spirituality and art. Surrounding shrines, traditional inns and quiet temple towns reflect a culture that reveres nature. For travellers, Fuji offers hiking trails in summer, panoramic viewpoints year-round, and access to nearby hot spring towns.