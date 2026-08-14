Why travellers are taping suitace wheels before heading to the airport

Travellers are always looking for simple ways to make their journeys easier, particularly when it comes to protecting luggage from the wear and tear that comes with airports, railway stations and busy streets. One unusual hack that has been gaining attention involves wrapping tape around a suitcase’s wheels before travelling.

At first glance, covering suitcase wheels may seem counterproductive. Wheels are designed to roll freely, so adding a layer of tape could potentially affect how they move. Yet the hack has prompted interest because luggage wheels are among the parts most exposed to dirt, dust, moisture, and rough surfaces during a trip.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

The practice also raises questions about whether tape can actually protect suitcase wheels or make luggage easier to handle, and whether there are any drawbacks to trying it. While some travellers may see it as a quick preventative measure, an expert can explain whether it offers any genuine benefit and what type of tape, if any, would be appropriate.

Why are travellers taping suitcase wheels?

DK Ghatani, Travel Consultant and CEO of Sikkim Expeditions, tells indianexpress.com, “Putting tape over suitcase wheels is essentially a temporary protective measure. It can prevent loose dirt, dust and grime from accumulating directly on the wheel surface, particularly when luggage is being dragged through wet pavements, dusty roads or dirty airport areas.”

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He adds that it may also provide a thin barrier against minor scratches and scuffing during storage or transit. However, the protection is limited. Tape cannot prevent significant impact damage or protect the wheel mechanism from moisture and debris that enters from the sides.

Can tape affect suitcase wheel performance?

“Yes, improperly applied tape can interfere with wheel performance,” shares Ghatani, adding that if the tape is thick, loose or extends beyond the wheel surface, it can create uneven contact with the ground, reduce smooth rolling and affect the balance of the suitcase.

“Adhesive residue can also attract dust and grit, potentially making the wheels harder to rotate. On wet or smooth surfaces, certain tapes may even reduce traction rather than improve it. Travellers should therefore avoid wrapping tape tightly around moving joints, bearings or wheel axles, and remove it before prolonged use,” mentions the expert.

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What is the safest way to protect suitcase wheels?

For most travellers, basic wheel maintenance is more effective than relying on tape.

“Clean the wheels before and after travel, remove hair and debris caught around the axle, and check that each wheel rotates freely without unusual noise or resistance. Dedicated wheel covers are preferable when luggage needs protection during storage because they are designed to fit around the wheel without interfering with its movement. Tape can be useful as a short-term precaution, particularly during storage or when transporting luggage through particularly dirty environments, but it should not be treated as a substitute for proper wheel maintenance,” concludes Ghatani.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.