Take cues from Smriti Mandhana’s ‘quick and fun’ Switzerland escape to plan your summer getaway

Smriti Mandhana’s latest holiday to Europe’s winter wonderland — read: Switzerland — is every travel enthusiast’s dream. Snow-capped peaks, alpine lakes and scenic trails offer the most enchanting break from the stifling summer heat of the city. If you are planning a summer getaway, take note of these destinations that offer breathtaking beauty and unforgettable experiences for every nature lover and wanderer.

With its sunny observation platform accessible all year, the Gornergrat, at an altitude of 3,089 m, has been one of Switzerland’s top excursion destinations since 1898. The adventure begins with the ride on the Gornergrat Railway, which offers magnificent views of the Matterhorn. The panoramic views from the top are breathtaking: mountains and glaciers as far as the eye can see.

In summer, marvel at the reflection of the Matterhorn in the surface of the Riffelsee and enjoy scenic hiking trails to the Alpine Garden or the famous Valais Blacknose Sheep. In winter, the beautiful tobogganing route from Rotenboden to Riffelberg is just one of the experiences on offer.

Lake Geneva

Also known in French as Lac Léman, it is located in the southwest of Switzerland in the cantons of Vaud, Geneva and Valais. The lake, shared by Switzerland and France, is a popular destination for its many sights and leisure activities. The scenic mountain lake empties into the Rhone River. Surrounding the water body, the winegrowing area of Lavaux with its charming winegrowing villages is a well-known attraction, as are the mountains of Mont-Pèlerin and Rochers-de-Naye. You can spend the day sailing, hiking or skiing on and around Lake Geneva and in the evening enjoy the sunset on a lakeside promenade.

Smriti Mandhana visits Switzerland. (Source: smriti_mandhana) Smriti Mandhana visits Switzerland. (Source: smriti_mandhana)

Old Town

Zurich’s historical center is a cool mix of old and new. It’s home to iconic churches like the twin towers of Grossmunster as well as Fraumunster, which is famous for its stained glass windows. The Old Town of Geneva (Vieille Ville) is Switzerland’s largest historic city center, located on a hill on the Left Bank. It is characterized by cobbled streets, 16th-century architecture, and key landmarks like St. Peter’s Cathedral (Cathédrale Saint-Pierre), Place du Bourg-de-Four, and the Maison Tavel. It is a popular spot for dining,, shopping, and experiencing Geneva’s history.

Matterhorn

Recognised worldwide as the mountain on the Toblerone chocolate bar, the Matterhorn sits on the Switzerland-Italy border. Renowned as a premier Alpinist challenge and the “most-photographed mountain in the world,” it was first ascended on July 14, 1865, by a team led by Edward Whymper. Enjoy magnificent views of the mountain from Zermatt, a quaint car-free village.

Mount Rigi

Known as the ‘Queen of the Mountains’, Mt. Rigi is an easy day trip from Lucerne. Here, you can enjoy sweeping views of the Swiss Alps, visit a cheese farm, go hiking, visit the Kanzeli viewpoint, and even go skiing or sledding in the winter.