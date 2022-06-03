Taj Mahal is third most-viewed tourist destination on Google Street View; top spot taken by…

Google Street View, a technology that enabled us to traverse places miles away while sitting in our homes, completed 15 years recently. Since 2007, it has captured over 220 billion images and more than 10 million miles across 100 countries and territories.

To celebrate this milestone, the company shared “three places the world’s been loving lately”. “With so many places and landmarks at your fingertips, three spots, in particular, piqued your interest over the past year,” Google wrote, in a blog.

Wondering what these spots are? Burj Khalifa in the United Arab Emirates, the world’s tallest building, has piqued tourists’ interest the most, and occupied the top spot.

Burj Khalifa is the most viewed tourist spot on Google Street View (Source: Pixabay) Burj Khalifa is the most viewed tourist spot on Google Street View (Source: Pixabay)

It was followed by the iconic Eiffel Tower in France which gives travellers dazzling views of Paris from above. Occupying the third position was the “special collection of imagery” from the Taj Mahal.

One of the finest examples of Mughal architecture, the Taj Mahal became a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1983 and was cited as “the jewel of Muslim art in India and one of the universally admired masterpieces of the world’s heritage.”

Combining elements from Persian, Indian, and Islamic architectural styles, it is an integrated complex of structures with the white-domed marble mausoleum being its most significant component. “Entrusted to a board of architects by the Emperor Shah Jahan, the construction of the Taj Complex began about 1631 AD. The principal mausoleum was completed in 1648 AD by employing thousands of artisans and craftsmen, whereas, the outlying buildings and gardens were finished five years later in 1653 AD,” the official website of the monument stated.

Additionally, Google Street View also revealed the list of the top 10 most visited countries in the world. Check out the complete list here.

*Indonesia

*United States

*Japan

*Mexico

*Brazil

*Spain

*Italy

*Taiwan

*France

*UK

