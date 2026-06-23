‘James Bond was filmed here’: Traveller gives tour of ‘nicest hotel’ she has stayed at in Udaipur

Travellers today are increasingly seeking experiences that go beyond sightseeing, with heritage hotels offering a unique blend of history, architecture, culture, and luxury. In a recent Instagram video, content creator Rachel Wiseman documented her stay at the iconic hotel and shared her impressions. She said, “So apparently Jackie Kennedy stayed at this hotel, and a James Bond movie was filmed here, which I honestly had no idea when I was booking it. As soon as I got here, I completely understood why. So let’s spend the day together in probably the nicest hotel I’ve ever stayed at.”

Rachel described being pleasantly surprised by the hospitality and setting. Recalling the breakfast experience, she said, “First of all, when they said that breakfast was included, I was expecting some crappy buffet. Not only was the food incredible, but they sat us in the most beautiful alcove. This is me being not quite convinced that this is actually included.” She also spoke about exploring the property, noting, “Since we arrived kind of late last night, we didn’t really have time to explore the grounds. So after breakfast, we kind of just walked around with honestly no direction or intention, but every single corner of this property is absolutely jaw-dropping. They also had a little bit of history behind the king and the lineage because this actually used to be his palace, which was super cool.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

The content creator highlighted how the slower pace of travel shaped her experience. “But then I decided to do something that I never do, which is basically get ready for like an hour in the middle of the morning, because why not? I was on vacation. We were also just moving slowly in general because the jet lag puts you nine and a half hours behind. So at noon, I still felt like it was three in the morning,” she said.

Rachel also spent time at the hotel’s pool and was surprised by how quiet it was. “We headed to the pool, which was absolutely stunning. And I don’t know if this is like an America-versus-India thing, but there was absolutely nobody at the pool all day long. Like if this property were in the US, you would be fighting for a pool chair.” As the day progressed, she continued exploring the palace, adding, “Once we did enough tanning for the day, we decided to explore a different part of the property. I swear it just kept going. There was always a new corner.”

Her day concluded with an elaborate dinner overlooking Udaipur. Describing the experience, she said, “We got a little pre-shower afternoon drink and then headed back to the room, and I took my sweet time getting ready for dinner. I wore one of my favourite dresses that I thrifted in Paris because we were doing a beautiful rooftop dinner overlooking the city palace of Boudaipur… It was also just such an insane, romantic, beautiful setting. It was truly the perfect dinner.” Reflecting on the end of the day, she added, “And as you can see, I was a little bit tipsy and giggly getting unready, which is the sign of a perfect day.”

Rachel’s day inside the former palace: ☀️ Breakfast in a royal alcove 🌿 Wandering palace corridors 🕰 Learning royal history 🏊 Quiet afternoon by the pool 🍸 Sunset drinks 🌆 Rooftop dinner overlooking Udaipur ✨ End of a perfect day Story continues below this ad

As luxury heritage tourism gains popularity, experiences like these raise interesting questions about what makes certain destinations feel unforgettable, how history enhances travel experiences, and why travellers increasingly value immersive stays over conventional vacations. To understand this, we spoke with an expert.

Why heritage hotels leave a lasting impression

Saru Subba, a historian, tells indianexpress.com, “A stay in a heritage hotel is often an encounter with living history rather than simply accommodation. Former palaces and royal residences allow travellers to inhabit spaces that were once reserved for royalty, nobility, or significant historical figures. This creates a powerful sense of connection to the past.”

Unlike modern hotels, he says, these properties carry layers of memory, architecture, and cultural significance that transform a stay into an experience. Visitors are not just observing history from a distance; they are temporarily becoming part of its narrative, which is why the memory often remains as vivid as the destination itself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RACHEL WISEMAN (@rawmakeup__)

The role of authenticity and storytelling in luxury travel

True luxury today is increasingly defined by uniqueness and meaning rather than extravagance alone. Heritage properties offer architectural details, historical anecdotes, and cultural traditions that cannot be replicated elsewhere.

“When guests learn about the stories behind a palace, its former residents, or its role in regional history, the experience gains emotional depth. Local cuisine, traditional performances, and personalised hospitality further reinforce a sense of place. Together, these elements create authenticity, making visitors feel they are engaging with a destination’s heritage rather than consuming a standardised luxury product,” shares Subba.

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Why travellers are embracing slower, more immersive holidays

This shift reflects a growing desire for meaningful engagement rather than checklist tourism. Subba mentions that modern travellers increasingly “value depth over quantity, seeking experiences that foster cultural understanding, personal reflection, and genuine connection with a place.”

A slower approach allows visitors to appreciate details that are often missed during fast-paced travel, whether it is a conversation with residents, the history behind a monument, or the atmosphere of a heritage property. “To make the most of such holidays, travellers should allocate time for exploration without rigid schedules, participate in local experiences, and focus on understanding the stories and traditions that shape a destination’s identity,” suggests Subba.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.