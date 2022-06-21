scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Taapsee Pannu’s France sojourn is giving us major wanderlust! Check out her pictures

From wine tasting to visiting Cannes -- check out everything the actor has been up to

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 21, 2022 8:50:30 pm
Taapsee Pannu, Taapsee Pannu news, Taapsee Pannu travelling, Taapsee Pannu in France, Taapsee Pannu in Cannes, Taapsee Pannu France visit, Taapsee Pannu in Denmark, Taapsee Pannu photos, indian express newsThe actor is currently exploring the French Riviera, posting enviable pictures on social media! (Photo: Instagram/@taapsee)

Taapsee Pannu is busy travelling and exploring Europe. While the actor was in Denmark recently, she has now moved to France, and is exploring the countryside. Pictures and videos shared on social media — from the actor’s official account — make us want to pack our bags and leave, too. Take a look for yourself.

Taapsee was seen cycling around Nice, exploring vineyards. Nice is a city in France, the capital of the Alpes-Maritimes department on the French Riviera. On Instagram, the Manmarziyaan actor shared a group picture of a “bike trip to the wineries”, with a clever hashtag — #TapcTravels.

Taapsee Pannu, Taapsee Pannu news, Taapsee Pannu travelling, Taapsee Pannu in France, Taapsee Pannu in Cannes, Taapsee Pannu France visit, Taapsee Pannu in Denmark, Taapsee Pannu photos, indian express news Photo: Instagram/@taapsee

She was joined by her sister Shagun Pannu, and the two paired in denim jackets, crop tops and cycling shorts.

Taapsee Pannu, Taapsee Pannu news, Taapsee Pannu travelling, Taapsee Pannu in France, Taapsee Pannu in Cannes, Taapsee Pannu France visit, Taapsee Pannu in Denmark, Taapsee Pannu photos, indian express news Photo: Instagram/@taapsee

The 34-year-old seemed to enjoy the journey, as she cycled and waved to the camera.

Taapsee Pannu, Taapsee Pannu news, Taapsee Pannu travelling, Taapsee Pannu in France, Taapsee Pannu in Cannes, Taapsee Pannu France visit, Taapsee Pannu in Denmark, Taapsee Pannu photos, indian express news Photo: Instagram/@taapsee Taapsee Pannu, Taapsee Pannu news, Taapsee Pannu travelling, Taapsee Pannu in France, Taapsee Pannu in Cannes, Taapsee Pannu France visit, Taapsee Pannu in Denmark, Taapsee Pannu photos, indian express news Photo: Instagram/@taapsee

Taapsee also shared this humorous selfie, after she had tasted wine. We are not sure if it was confusion, slight tipsiness, or the fact that she did not really enjoy the experience. The text, however, read, “That’s a face not used to drinking wine, after all that wine tasting.”

Taapsee Pannu, Taapsee Pannu news, Taapsee Pannu travelling, Taapsee Pannu in France, Taapsee Pannu in Cannes, Taapsee Pannu France visit, Taapsee Pannu in Denmark, Taapsee Pannu photos, indian express news Photo: Instagram/@taapsee

The actor went on a bit of a food adventure next — after all the cycling and wine drinking — as she posted this mouth-watering photo of her meal: a thick loaf of bread with a side of cream and a cup of coffee to go with it.

Taapsee Pannu, Taapsee Pannu news, Taapsee Pannu travelling, Taapsee Pannu in France, Taapsee Pannu in Cannes, Taapsee Pannu France visit, Taapsee Pannu in Denmark, Taapsee Pannu photos, indian express news Photo: Instagram/@taapsee

Next, she posed in the alleyways of Nice, looking happy as ever, and might we add, chic!

Taapsee Pannu, Taapsee Pannu news, Taapsee Pannu travelling, Taapsee Pannu in France, Taapsee Pannu in Cannes, Taapsee Pannu France visit, Taapsee Pannu in Denmark, Taapsee Pannu photos, indian express news Photo: Instagram/@taapsee

But, her adventures did not end there. The actor proceeded to explore Cannes next, which is a resort town in the French Riviera, famous for the international film festival named after it.

Taapsee Pannu, Taapsee Pannu news, Taapsee Pannu travelling, Taapsee Pannu in France, Taapsee Pannu in Cannes, Taapsee Pannu France visit, Taapsee Pannu in Denmark, Taapsee Pannu photos, indian express news Photo: Instagram/@taapsee

Just a few days ago, Indian stars were walking the red carpet here, and Taapsee posted a picture with the Cannes stairs as the backdrop.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

We wish we could travel with her, too! What do you say?

