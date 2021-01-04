Sydney’s Opera House to reopen to masked audiences after being shut since March 2020

'The Merry Widow' will be performed to masked audiences at up to 75 per cent capacity on January 5. (Source: Pixabay)

After a long hiatus that was a direct result of the ongoing pandemic, Sydney’s Opera House is ready to roll once more. It is going to reopen January 5, and the venue is being prepared to host the opera crowd once again — the first time since March.

According to a report in The National, ‘The Merry Widow‘ will be performed to masked audiences at up to 75 per cent capacity. Around the world, performing arts has been impacted and even crippled by the pandemic, which has caused shows to be cancelled, so as to contain the spread of infection. But, the reopening of the Opera House is significant because it signals hope.

Artistic director Lyndon Terracini was quoted as telling AFP: “Walking back into the theatre was a very emotional time for everyone involved. I think throughout this year, other opera houses will be opening very soon and people will be coming back to the theatre with a sense of hope.”

Unlike many other countries, Australia has been slightly more efficient in terms of dealing with the pandemic. But, The National report mentions that even as performers got ready for the opening night, an outbreak in the city forced officials to tighten restrictions: putting in place a new mandate on mask-wearing on public transport and in many indoor settings.

