Sunday, Oct 30, 2022

Swiss claim record for world’s longest passenger train

Swiss railway company, record, world's longest passenger train, Swiss Alps, indian express newsA train of the Rhaetian Railway (RHB) is on its way to set a world record for longest passenger train in Berguen, Switzerland. (Yanik Buerkli/Keystone via AP)

A Swiss railway company claimed the record for the world’s longest passenger train Saturday with a trip on one of the most spectacular tracks through the Alps.

The Rhaetian Railway company ran the 1.9-kilometer-long (1.2-mile-long) train composed of 100 coaches along the Albula/Bernina route from Preda to Berguen.

The route was designated a UNESCO World Heritage in 2008 and leads through 22 tunnels, some of which spiral through mountains, and across 48 bridges, including the curved Landwasser Viaduct.

Swiss railway company, record, world's longest passenger train, Swiss Alps, indian express news The 1.91 kilometer long train is on a journey on the UNESCO world heritage track from Preda to Alvaneu. The train consists of 100 wagons. The old world record of 1732,9 metres dates back to 1991. (Yanik Buerkli/Keystone via AP)

The entire journey took over an hour. Rail enthusiasts lined the valley to watch the train’s 25 sections wind their way about 25 kilometers (15.5 miles) through the Alps.

Rhaetian Railway director Renato Fasciati said the record attempt was intended to highlight some of Switzerland’s engineering achievements and to celebrate 175 years of Swiss railways.

First published on: 30-10-2022 at 03:15:02 pm
