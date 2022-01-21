Some of the best places to visit in Montreux, a breathtaking winter vacation paradise

Sushmita Sen recently shared a picture wherein she was seen posing fashionably against a gorgeous backdrop of a lake surrounded by mountains.

The beautiful location is in Montreux, Switzerland, one of the most visited resort destinations in the country.

Montreux is a lakeside city that sits guarded by the magnanimous Alps. It stretches along the shores of Lake Geneva and enjoys a Mediterranean climate. It has attracted the likes of Mary Shelley, Lord Byron, and Charlie Chaplin who frequented this lakeside resort city. Montreux also hosts many internationally renowned cultural events, one of them being its annual Montreux Jazz Festival, since 1967.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Like Sushmita, if you also wish to experience its unique combination of lakeside palm trees and mountainous landscapes while also enjoying the terraced vineyards and historical architecture, here are some of the must-visit places for when you visit:

Château de Chillon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ƒҽօժօɾɑƘҽɾҽղՏɑ🌸 (@feodora.kerensa)

The most visited historical building in Switzerland, the Château de Chillon, is a 13th century fortress. Set against Lake Geneva, the fortress houses 14th century paintings, postcards, and books about the country’s many breathtaking sights as well as Gothic dungeons and medieval frescoes.

Queen: The studio experience

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sophfross (@sophfross)

British rock back Queen recorded as many as seven albums in this studio which is a pilgrimage site for its loyal fans to explore their oeuvre and history. In fact, Freddy mercury once said, “If you want peace of mind, come to Montreux.” The studio, which has handwritten lyric notes by Queen and other such paraphernalia, has also been used by other musical stalwarts like Iggy Pop, David Bowie, and the Rolling Stones.

Promenade

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim von Arx (@kimvonarx_afterwork)

In any city that enjoys a lakeside view, the promenade is always a buzzing spot for tourists and visitors, And Montreux’s is no different with its 3.5km long stretch between Clarens and Château de Chillon with a view you can enjoy while taking a relaxing walk.

Lantern Trail of Les Pléiades

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Audrey (@audreylm2935)

Head to Les Pléiades via a train ride to take a wonderful walk along the trail lit by kerosene lanterns for a truly fantastical experience. After the trip, don’t head back to Montreux until you have tasted the chocolate fondue there. P.S.: Don’t forget your warm clothing, snowshoes, and hand mittens if heading here during the winter.

Water sports at Lake Geneva

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olga Grant 🇬🇧💃🏿🌹🌶🍓🍒🔥💥⚡️ (@vivatoleo)

If you’re not excited by hiking, take a dip into Lake Geneva or enjoy many of its amazing water sports facilities including canoeing, waterskiing, sailing, among others. Don’t worry if you’re not acquainted with any, there are many services that arrange for lessons.

Lavaux vineyards

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swiss Adventure🌼Iva GVA (@ivagva)

One of the best attractions of Montreux are the terraced vineyards at Lavaux, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that stretches for 2,050 acres. You can either opt to see the vineyards from the Lavaux Express train or experience it through its many walking trails while enjoying the Chasselas wine, dry and aromatic, at one, or more, of the wine cellars here.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!