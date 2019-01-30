The 33rd edition of Surajkund Crafts Mela to take place from February 1-15

Surajkund Mela is an annual crafts fair held at Surajkund in Haryana’s Faridabad district every year. This year, the fair will begin its 33rd edition from February 1 and continue till February 15. Organised by the Department of Tourism, Ministry of Tourism and Culture in collaboration with Haryana Tourism, it helps craftsmen from all over the world to showcase skills and artwork.

First celebrated in 1981, the fair follows a particular theme every year. The theme for this year is ‘Maharastra’. While last year it was ‘Uttar Pradesh’ and in 2017, the theme was ‘Jharkhand’.

The fair sees weavers, painters, wood carvers, potters, handicraft items, handlooms and metal workers coming together in one platform and present their handicrafts.

Apart from the beautiful art and craftworks, there are other tourist attractions as well. Right from folk dances, musicians, acrobats, and magicians, they keep the crowd entertained with their stunning performances at the open theatre, known as the ‘Natyashala’.

The fair also boasts of various activities for the tourists including polo, golf, water sports, rock climbing, musical evening and quizzes at the Surajkund complex. Furthermore, one can expect some great food and a variety of cuisines from the participating stalls.

A great platform to showcase one’s culture and traditions, it is also one of the largest fairs in the world with millions of visitors not only from India but from all over the world.