Sundarbans to get revamped tourism infrastructure with houseboats, eco-friendly hotels

The West Bengal government is seeking to develop the tourism infrastructure of its ecological treasure — the mangrove forests of Sundarbans, the tourism minister of West Bengal Indranil Sen recently said in the Assembly.

The revamped infrastructure model will be planned in engagement with the private sector to introduce new possibilities in the region, with eco-friendly hotels and entertainment arenas, being the two major aims.

Sen also stated that the West Bengal government is also looking forward to set up houseboats in the larger waterbodies, much like the ones that populate Srinagar’s Dal Lake. The timeline mentioned for the same is six months.

Currently, the West Bengal government offers package tours from the city as well as vessels to ferry tourists from and to the jungles.

The Sundarbans is home to the Royal Bengal Tiger along with countless other species. It has a unique culture of its own that is deeply rooted in its complex ecology which has inspired a host of books and stories over the decades. Out of the 10,000 sq km that forests cover, 4,000 sq km is in India.

In West Bengal, it is surely one of the must-visit yet lesser explored tourist destinations. Here are a few reasons why you should definitely consider visiting the World Heritage Site of Sundarbans:

Spot the tiger

One of the most obvious reasons why people visit the Sundarban national park is to spot the Royal Bengal Tiger in its habitat. Safaris will take you through the channels and creeks of the Sundarbans which gives the opportunity for visitors to spot the tigers along the channel.

Wildlife

Besides the tiger, a large number of species reside in mangroves of the Sundarbans, including the critically endangered river dolphins, saltwater, crocodiles, rhinos, wild cats, as well as birds like purple heron, Shikra, mangrove pitta, and many more. The Sajnekhali Bird Sanctuary is the perfect place to spot them.

Bring out the nature photographer in you

From unique plants to uncountable bird species that call Sundarbans home, this is undoubtedly a nature lover’s paradise as you are bound to be left awe-struck. The Sundarbans have inspired countless nature and bird photographers, so you should, too, take this opportunity to hone your nature photography skills.

Local culture

Nobody can tell you more about the Sundarbans than the native tribes here who have been residing alongside ferocious species for generations. Take advantage of your time there to know more about the history of Sundarbans and its people, and don’t miss out on watching the local dance drama ‘Bonbibi Pala‘, the tale of Sundarbans’ forest goddess. The Sundarbans has also lost uncountable lives to tigers over the years, so much so that there is a village which is now referred to as the ‘widow village’ as there, almost everyone have lost a family member to tigers.

