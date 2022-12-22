Inside Sun Temple and Vadnagar, the heritage sites from Gujarat that have made it to UNESCO’s tentative list

In what can be seen as a big boost to India’s rich cultural heritage, three heritage sites from India were added to the tentative list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites announced recently. In addition to the rock-cut sculptures of Unakoti in Tripura, two heritage sites from Gujarat, namely the Sun Temple at Modhera and Vadnagar, have found a place in the list.

Sharing the news, Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy tweeted, “Congratulations India! India adds 3 more sites to @UNESCO’s Tentative List: 01 Vadnagar- A multi-layered historic town, Gujarat, 02 Sun Temple, Modhera and its adjoining monuments, 03 Rock-cut Sculptures, and Reliefs of the Unakoti, Unakoti Range, Unakoti District.”

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) said that the step will provide a big boost to India’s cultural heritage.

For the unversed, the tentative list is an inventory of those properties which each state party intends to consider for nomination. “States Parties are encouraged to submit their Tentative Lists, properties which they consider to be cultural and/or natural heritage of outstanding universal value and therefore suitable for inscription on the World Heritage List,” the UNESCO website stated.

Modhera’s Sun Temple

Built in 1026-27 CE during the reign of Bhima I of the Chaulukya dynasty, the Sun Temple of Modhera is situated along the backdrop of River Pushpavati and is surrounded by a terra-formed garden of flowering trees. “The remains of the Sun Temples at Modhera dedicated to Sun god are relics of times gone by when reverence of the natural elements fire, air, earth, water and sky were at their peak sharing space with myriad manifestations of Vedic gods,” according to the Gujarat Tourism website.

As you enter this historical complex, you will first come across the splendid kund, known as Ramakund. It is built in a rectangular shape and contains 108 shrines of various gods and demi-goals. On the three sides of the kund are the three main shrines, dedicated to Ganesh, Vishnu and Shiva.

Modhera’s Sun Temple (Source: Gujarat Tourism) Modhera’s Sun Temple (Source: Gujarat Tourism)

“Walk up the steps to the ‘Sabha Mandap’ or the assembly and convene with sculpted renderings of twelve ‘Adityas’ (another name for the sun god). The twelve representations carved on the pillars represent the sun according to the twelve months,” the website added.

After soaking in the beauty of the ‘Sabha Mandap’, one can visit the Garbhagruha. “The statue of the sun god no longer exists and the Suryavanshi Solankis have been scattered into the dust of history since a thousand years but still on the day of the Equinox, one can almost hear the chanting of the prayers, the aroma of incense, the tinkling of bells as the sharp, linear rays of the sun illuminate the inner core of life and light.”

Vadnagar

Located in the Mehsana district, Vadnagar is an ancient heritage city that consists of several popular places like Kiriti Toran, Hatkeshwar Temple, and Buddhist Monastery. As per the official Gujarat Tourism website, this city is mentioned often in the Puranas and even in the travelogue of the great Chinese traveller, Hieu-en-Tsang (7th century), as “a rich and flourishing town”.

The city was fortified in 1152 AD by King Kumarpal, according to the inscription on the Arjun Bari Gate. In history, Vadnagar has also been attributed with names such as Chamatkarpur, Anandpur, Snehpur and Vimalpur.

Vadnagar’s Kirti Toran (Source: Gujarat Tourism) Vadnagar’s Kirti Toran (Source: Gujarat Tourism)

In this city, “you may sense 4500 hundred years of history trapped in the pottery fragments, textiles, ornaments and tools left behind by the agricultural communities that had settled here”.

The city is home to two of Gujarat’s greatest poets, Dayaram and Narsinh Mehta, famous novelists like Govardhanram Tripathi, musicians like Kaumudi Munshi, and several other artists and performers. Tana Riri Music Festival is observed here to pay homage to Nagar Brahmin sisters Tana and Riri. One can also visit the Tana and Riri Samadhi, south of town, which honours their courage.

