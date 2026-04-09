Stop overpaying for flights: Five smart hacks to secure the best deals in 2026

Airfares can fluctuate significantly depending on when and how you book. While there is no single formula to guarantee the cheapest ticket every time, certain strategies can increase your chances of finding better deals.

According to aviation expert Amit Mittal, travellers should approach ticket bookings differently depending on the purpose of their trip—whether they are visiting family, travelling for leisure or flying for business.

“It helps to categorise travellers into three types: VFR (visiting friends and relatives), tourists, and business travellers. Each group can use slightly different strategies to save money or optimise travel,” Mittal said.

Here are five practical hacks that can help you find cheaper flight tickets.

1. Choose mid-week or mid-day flights