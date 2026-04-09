Stop overpaying for flights: Five smart hacks to secure the best deals in 2026

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Airfares can fluctuate significantly depending on when and how you book. While there is no single formula to guarantee the cheapest ticket every time, certain strategies can increase your chances of finding better deals.
According to aviation expert Amit Mittal, travellers should approach ticket bookings differently depending on the purpose of their trip—whether they are visiting family, travelling for leisure or flying for business.
“It helps to categorise travellers into three types: VFR (visiting friends and relatives), tourists, and business travellers. Each group can use slightly different strategies to save money or optimise travel,” Mittal said.
1. Choose mid-week or mid-day flights
Flight prices often vary depending on demand. Travelling during less popular hours or days can sometimes reduce ticket costs. “For people visiting friends and relatives, mid-day flights or mid-week flights are often cheaper because demand tends to be lower compared to weekends or peak hours,” Mittal explained. Being flexible with travel timing can therefore open up more affordable options.
2. Book in advance when possible
Planning ahead is particularly useful during busy travel seasons. “Tourists travelling during peak seasons should ideally book well in advance because prices usually rise closer to the travel date,” Mittal said.
He also recommends avoiding peak seasons where possible. “If travellers have flexibility, choosing off-season travel can significantly reduce flight costs,” he added.
3. Compare multiple booking platforms
Checking just one booking site may not always give you the best deal. “Travellers should compare fares across different websites before booking because ticket prices can vary slightly across platforms,” Mittal noted.
Keeping an eye on card offers or promotional discounts can also help lower costs. “Sometimes credit card offers, airline promotions or festive discounts can make a noticeable difference in the final ticket price,” he said.
4. Consider flights with layovers for long journeys
Direct flights are convenient, but they are not always the cheapest option. “For longer routes, travellers can check if adding a stop or choosing flights with reasonable layover times reduces the overall fare,” Mittal suggested. However, passengers should balance price savings with travel time and convenience.
5. Use frequent flyer programmes and travel rewards
Frequent travellers can benefit from airline loyalty programmes. “Enrolling in airline frequent flyer programmes helps travellers accumulate points that can later be redeemed for flights or upgrades,” Mittal explained. For business travellers in particular, loyalty programmes can offer long-term savings.
“Business travellers should also look at airlines with strong on-time performance and align flights with their meeting schedules to ensure better overall value,” Mittal added.