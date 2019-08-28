Spot on! Statue of Unity makes it to Time’s ‘Greatest Places 2019’ list

Toggle Menu
The list comprises destinations — parks, restaurants, hotels and museums — that tourists are likely to find prodigious and extraordinary.

Standing at a towering height of 182 metres (597 ft), the statue is touted as the world’s tallest. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana)

The gargantuan statue of Indian statesman Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel has earned a coveted spot in Time magazine’s World’s Greatest Places 2019 list. The list comprises destinations — parks, restaurants, hotels and museums — that tourists are likely to find prodigious and extraordinary. Each of the listed places were evaluated based on certain criteria, like originality, quality, sustainability, innovation and influence, according to the magazine.

About the statue

It overlooks the Narmada river in the state of Gujarat. Designed by Indian sculptor Ram V Sutar — and inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 143rd birth anniversary of Vallabhbhai Patel in October 2018 — the statue’s total project cost was a staggering Rs 2,989 crore (US$420 million).

World’s tallest

The Statue of Unity broke the previously-held record of the Spring Temple Buddha in China’s Henan province. The Buddha stands at 153 metres (502 ft). Previously, the tallest statue in India was that of Hanuman (41 metres, 135 ft) at the Paritala Anjaneya Temple near Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh.

Other remarkable places that were featured in Time’s list include: The National Museum of Qatar, Canada’s Wonderland in Toronto, National Comedy Center Jamestown, New York, traditional Chinese theatre Xiqu Centre in Hong Kong, and the Helsinki Central Library Oodi, to name a few.

