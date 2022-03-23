Srinagar’s Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden opens today; Here’s everything you need to know

Asia’s largest tulip garden in Srinagar is finally open to tourists after final touches to help bring out the ethereal beauty of the blooms on the foothills of the Zabarwan range.

The Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden, formerly Siraj Bagh, boasts of approximately 15 lakh tulips in over 60 varieties which are the star attraction of the garden during spring in Kashmir, which ushers the beginning of peak tourist season.

There are over 60 varieties of tulips spread across 30 hectares of land. (Photo: Narendra Modi/ Twitter) There are over 60 varieties of tulips spread across 30 hectares of land. (Photo: Narendra Modi/ Twitter)

Spread over 30 hectares of land, the garden also features Daffodil, Hyssen, and Muscari blooms. This year, there will also be an open air cafeteria to cater to the large number of tourists who come to witness this sight, as well as a Sakura Garden in the east side for which the work is still undergoing.

Last year, a record of 2 lakh tourists visited the garden which overlooks the Dal lake.

The dates of the tulip festival are yet to be announced by the authorities.

If you are planning to witness this unparalleled sight of tulips in full bloom, we also recommend the following places when visiting Srinagar:

Shankaracharya Temple

Located on the top of the Shankarayacharya Hill, this temple is frequently visited by Hindu devotees who come to seek blessings. It also promises jaw-droppingly beautiful views of the Dal lake and the whole city.

Hazratbal Mosque

Lose yourself in the divinity of the pristine white Hazratbal Mosque, located on the shores of the Dal lake. It is considered to be Kashmir’s holiest shrine as Muslim devotees believe that it shelters the Prophet’s hair.

Jamia Masjid

One of the most popular mosques of Srinagar, Jamia Masjid is a must visit. The beautiful Indo-Saracenic architecture of the mosque, coupled with the serene and sprawling courtyards as well as over 350 wooden pillars are sure to leave you awestruck.

Mughal Gardens

If you are in Srinagar, there is no way you should miss its gorgeous Mughal gardens and its lush green lawns, flowers, and fountains flanked by the towering mountain ranges. From Nishat and Shalimar Bagh to Chashme Shahi, each has its unique charm that needs to be seen to be believed.

Pari Mahal

On the top of the Zabarwan mountain is located the seven-terraced garden which houses the Pari Mahal, or the Palace of the Fairies. Overlooking the city and Dal Lake, the palace was built back in the mid-1600s for the princess Dara Shikoh and was later used as an observatory for astrology and astronomy.

