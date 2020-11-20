South Africa relaxes restrictions, allows leisure travel for Indian tourists

Africa had stopped all international travel from March 2020. In October, the government had finally reopened the country's borders to international tourists, barring those from India. (Source: Pixabay)

In what appears to be great news for Indian travel enthusiasts, South Africa has decided to relax its restrictions for Indian travellers — after a prolonged period, as part of its coronavirus safety protocols — thereby allowing entry for both business and leisure travelling from the country.

According to reports, beginning November 23, Indian leisure and business travellers will be allowed to send their tourist visa applications to any nearest VFS Global Office. In fact, the Consulate General of the Republic of South Africa is believed to have said that all international arrivals will be allowed with prescribed safety rules after a negative COVID-19 test certificate is presented, for it is mandatory.

As per reports, Africa had stopped all international travel from March 2020, when almost every country began to understand the nature of the virus and went into a state of lockdown. In October 2020, the government had finally reopened the country’s borders to international tourists, barring countries like India, Germany and the USA — where the number of case is evidently high.

And now, Indians can travel the country, too. All international travellers to South Africa will have to follow some rules.

* It is compulsory to present a negative PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) test, taken not more than 72 hours before the time of flying.

* In event of inability to present the said certificate as proof, travellers will have to self-quarantine at their own expense.

* For international flights, the airports which are operational are: Cape Town International; O.R. Tambo International, Johannesburg; King Shaka International, Durban.

* In case your journey begins or involves passing through the ‘yellow fever belt’ of Africa or Central and South America, a yellow fever vaccination certificate is also required.

Indians, in particular, will need the following documents for a tourist visa to South Africa:

* A passport valid for 30 days after the journey dates, with at least two blank pages.

* Three months’ bank statement, with a balance of INR 3,000, officially stamped on the bank letterhead.

* A complete visa application Form-11 (DHA-84).

* Proof of hotel booking.

* A daily itinerary.

* Valid air tickets or proof of hotel reservation.

* Two passport-sized photographs.

* Passport copies.

* Original cover letter confirming the duration of travel and trip details, signed by the traveller.

So, will you be planning a trip soon now?

