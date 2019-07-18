Planning a trip to the Maldives like Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas? Here’s where you should head to

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas took their wedding vows in the south of France on July 4. After their D-day, the adorable couple headed straight to the Soneva Fushi resort in the Maldives for their honeymoon, a popular holiday destination among celebrities.

The luxurious villa of Soneva Fushi has hosted Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry before they announced their engagement. Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk spent their honeymoon at the resort, while the Beckhams rang in their new years. Even Kareena Kapoor Khan along with her family was seen spending time here.

Located amidst the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Soneva Fushi is an amalgamation of luxury and eco-friendly living. They have ‘eco-centro’ which aims to make wealth from waste. Literally, everything is either recycled or reused. It starts with a huge steaming compost heap and even seemingly innocent coconut shells are turned into charcoal and used for heating. You get complimentary bottled water in glass bottles and toiletries in refillable ceramic bottles.

If you are planning a trip to the Maldives then here are other eco-friendly luxurious resorts you can head to.

Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu

This property occupies a private island in Baa Atoll which is widely considered to be one of the most beautiful islands in the Maldives. The ivory-white beaches encircle a lush tropical paradise overlooking a gorgeous, crystal clear lagoon of unparalleled beauty. A 30-minute seaplane transfer from Male, guests travelling to Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu will be treated to breathtaking views of Maldives from the air.

Baros

Baros is a lush tropical island in North Male Atoll, set in the waters of a shallow lagoon surrounded by a reef rich in marine life. It has been a leader in green initiatives for 40 years. The island is like a tropical botanical garden and has a unique combination of simple Maldivian authenticity and practical sustainability.