Some travel courtesies to know and follow before you fly

You have booked your ticket and are ready to fly. You think the airline is there to serve you, and while it is, know that travelling by air can be immensely stressful for everyone. The least you can do is extend some courtesies to the airline staff and fellow passengers, so as to make the travel easier and more comfortable. Read on.

Keep in mind the transit time

Always plan your journey in a way that you are aware of the transit time, which includes layover. Keep a safe time between two flights, as there can be technical delays and weather-induced problems. Sometimes, people miss their connecting flights as a result.

Safety demonstration

Most people yawn away the safety demonstrations thinking it is of no use to them. This is not only rude, but also dangerous, given you may have to put to use the demo technique in case there is an emergency landing.

Keep the headphones away

When the flight attendant is announcing something, or speaking with you personally, keep the headphones away and pay attention. Your lack of interest can make you seem like an obnoxious passenger. Also, a flight attendant is only doing their job, show them respect.

Say ‘thank you’ and ‘hello’

Remember that the in-flight attendant is there to not only serve you, but to also keep you safe. Greet them when you board the flight, and thank them for their hospitality on your way out.

Keep the aisle clear

The aisle is for movement, and unless you need to use the washroom, stay clear of it. Do not impede the movement of the staff and other passengers by keeping your luggage, personal belongings, etc., on the aisle. Also, do not stretch your legs and arms.

Obey luggage rules

Do not be a difficult passenger and obey the luggage rules for a smooth boarding. Listen to the instructions, understand what you can carry and what you cannot, and comply. Remember, it is nothing personal; a little courtesy will do you no harm.

