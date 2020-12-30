Some lesser-known properties in India where you can ring in the New Year

Couples can now escape from the monotony of the city life and make the most of their New Year's Eve celebrations. (Source: Pixabay)

India is a geographically-blessed country, for it has everything from mountains to beaches, and forests and deserts. While this year has been challenging because of the pandemic, it has not really deterred people from travelling. Indian travellers, especially, have shown keen interest in travelling domestically, albeit keeping all safety protocols in mind.

The holiday season calls for a celebration and a much-deserved break with your loved one. Couples can now escape from the monotony of city life and make the most of their New Year’s Eve celebrations. Digital travel company Booking.com has curated a list of amazing villas and romantic properties in lesser-known Indian destinations. Read on.

* Muthanga (Kerala)

Muthanga, situated at Wayanad district in Kerala, is an ideal destination to watch wild elephants, at the Muthanga Wildlife Sanctuary. You can also enjoy the calmness of the woods here. Vayal Veedu is a farm villa in Muthanga, which is surrounded by greenery that soothes the eyes, and dense forest that gives a chance to experience the majesty of elephants. Couples can opt for jungle safari at the Muthanga Wildlife Sanctuary or indulge in activities such as paddy cultivation with the locals. They can enjoy the mountain view from the villa and indulge in exquisite Asian meals.

* Bhimtal (Uttarakhand)

Situated 3.6 km from Bhimtal Lake, The Bungalows Lake Side, Naukuchiatal by Leisure Hotels is a private villa situated in an exclusive enclave just off the Naukuchiatal Lake, also known as the ‘lake of nine corners’. Bhimtal (a town located in the Nainital district) offers a pleasant view of the lake surrounded by the Himalayas. One can also visit the Bhimeshwar Temple and take a romantic stroll at the Pines Old Cemetery which hosts old gravestones that date back to the early 1800s. The Bungalows Lake Side offers a cozy room decor with a heritage theme.

* Raichak (West Bengal)

Located 50 km south of Kolkata, Raichak is situated at the banks of the Ganges. MeghBrishti Bari, a duplex villa, is a quiet retreat in the lap of nature. The property is surrounded by a lush lawn, abundant greenery and breezy atmosphere. The property is also called the ‘house of frangipani’ as it is surrounded by beautiful trees with mesmerising yellow flowers. At Raichak, couples can spend time along the riverbank, visit Diamond Harbour, a junction where the Hooghly river meets the Bay of Bengal, and visit the Chingrikhali Fort built by the Portuguese.

* Vainguinim (Goa)

Boasting a large natural stone swimming pool, The Island Pool Villa is located on Chorao Island along the Mandovi River. One can visit the Dr Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary, which is a 15-minute drive from the villa. Caranzalem Beach and Vainguinim Beach are a one-hour drive away. This secluded island pool villa offers a large balcony and a patio area perfect for some time together. Couples can enjoy the various amenities offered: free WiFi and on-site parking for people looking to work remotely.

* Gonikoppal (Karnataka)

Located in Gonikoppal (a quaint town in the Kodagu district), Ama Plantation Trails Coorg is a property by the Taj group of hotels. It is situated in the hills of Coorg amid coffee estates and extensive greenery, and is a great place for complete rejuvenation with your loved ones. This comfortable property with its beautiful Victorian-era decor offers all modern amenities for you to unwind with your partner. While in Gonikoppal, one can visit the Abbey falls or the Golden Temple to meditate alongside Tibetian monks or participate in some adventure sports like windsurfing, parasailing, and more.

Learn more about the aforementioned accommodations at the Booking.com website.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle