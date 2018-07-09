Conventional restaurants are passe, here are some of the craziest theme-based eateries in the world

Ever thought of dinning while being hung at 150 feet above the ground from a crane. (Source: Dinner in the Sky Belgium/Facebook) Ever thought of dinning while being hung at 150 feet above the ground from a crane. (Source: Dinner in the Sky Belgium/Facebook)

Conventional restaurants with drab lighting and lustreless interiors are now a passe as we enter into an age of themed restaurants, which offers a lot more to the customers rather than just delicious food. In these modern-age eateries, the stress is more on the concept of the restaurant, which in turn influences the architecture, food, music, and overall ‘feel’ of the restaurant.

However, it must be noted that the roots of such theme-based restaurants can be traced back to the 19th century when the burlesque and cabarets ruled the roost and were a hit in European countries. While some attribute the rise of such glitzy eateries to London’s Hard Rock Cafe, that opened its shutters in 1971. Ever since, several themed restaurants have mushroomed across the globe – some have survived while some failed to live up to the popularity.

Yet many of these weirdly themed restaurants — including ones based on toilets, hospitals, prisons, and airplanes —have been widely successful owing to just the ambiance, despite lacking any appealing connection to food. From Israel to the United States, there are a gamut of themed restaurants out there. Take a look through the strangest of them all.

Safe House

If you ever wanted to live the life of an undercover elite, then this is the place to be. Covertly run since 1966, Safe House restaurant in Wisconsin, US, provides a safe haven for the world’s undercover elite. All you have to do is put a password at the entrance and enter the world of fun.

Barbie Cafe

Women born in the 1990s always have a special place in their hearts for Barbie and her BFFs. So when Taiwan opened a Barbie-themed cafe, women of all ages thronged to place, relieving their childhood memories and the restaurant’s popularity soared.

Dinner in Sky

Very few people have the appetite to have something while dangling 150 feet above the ground from a crane. At Dinner in the Sky in Belgium, diners are strapped into chairs, raised to half the height of UK’s famous Big Ben and served meals like ham salad and sauteed prawns. The food is cooked in a small oven in the centre of the structure.

