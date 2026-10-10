Sobhita Dhulipala says she finds ‘so much happiness’ in these 4 Indian destinations

Sobhita Dhulipala does not need to step outside India to enjoy a scenic holiday. Her dream vacation destinations are tucked inside the country, as she shared during a recent media interaction. “No matter where in the world I go, I actually love going to places in India. The amount of happiness I get from going to Ladakh, or Jaisalmer or Wayanad or Ooty,” said the Made in Heaven actor, further adding: “I’ve realised I actually connect so much with the Indian terrain. I feel more people should explore domestic also.”

Taking a cue from the Bollywood actor’s admission to NDTV, here’s a quick introduction to the 4 tourist spots in India that offer something for every kind of traveller.

Ladakh

Ladakh’s dramatic landscapes, beautiful lakes, and high-altitude passes have made it one of India’s most sought-after travel destinations. While iconic attractions such as Pangong Lake, Nubra Valley, and Khardung La continue to draw visitors, the Union Territory is also home to several lesser-known gems that offer equally breathtaking experiences without the crowds.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Jaisalmer

The glorious city of Jaisalmer needs no introduction. It is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country, located in the state of Rajasthan. The sun-kissed city, with its gorgeous sand dunes, forts, several havelis, temples and lakes, is often referred to as the ‘Golden City’ of the country — owing to its yellow-brown sandstone architecture. It was named after erstwhile Bhati ruler Rawal Jaisal. Simply put, Jaisalmer means the ‘hill fort of Jaisal’.

Jaisalmer is called the Golden City of India. (Wikimedia Commons) Jaisalmer is called the Golden City of India. (Wikimedia Commons)

Wayanad

Wayanad combines forests, spice plantations, and wildlife sanctuaries. With its ancient caves, waterfalls, and cool climate, it offers a slow, scenic escape with a Kerala twist. This rural district is filled with tourist spots, from the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary to the ancient Edakkal Caves and even the Meenmutty Falls. The place delights tourists and offers several nearby places for a short trip. If you love the hills or wildlife, there is something for everyone.

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Ooty

Surrounded by lush tea plantations, serene sunsets, and azure skies, Ooty is an idyllic resort town in the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu. Short for Udhagamandalam, the place was founded as a summer resort for British imperialists before India sought freedom, and it still retains its working steam railway line. Between the 55-acre Botanical Garden on the slopes of Doddabetta Peak and relics of the colonial past like St. Stephen’s Church, established in 1829, Ooty offers a dreamy getaway from the chaos of everyday life for history lovers and those who appreciate the slow life.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.