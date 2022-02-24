Sobhita Dhulipala is having a gala time in Sri Lanka; here’s why this tropical paradise is worth a visit

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala seems to be enjoying her time in Sri Lanka. She recently shared some glimpses on her Instagram profile, writing, “Here is a bird where my heart is and here in tropical Lanka, it has lost all manners.”

Her pictures were from Bentota and Cape Weligama.

Take a look at her posts:

Marco Polo called Sri Lanka one of the finest islands of the world, so it’s safe to say that this tranquil tropical paradise, with eight UNESCO World Heritage Sites, has more than just a handful reasons why it should be on the top of your summer vacation list.

Not convinced yet? Check out some of its must visit places:

Colombo

Painted richly with the colours of the country’s indigenous and colonial history along with metropolitan amenities, your starting point should definitely be the capital of Colombo. Visit Fort on Fridays and Saturdays for an open-air party and don’t miss out on experiencing its many museums during the day which capture the country’s past, shaped by Dutch, Portuguese, and British influences. Visit Southeast Asia’s tallest freestanding tower, the Colombo Lotus Tower which, at 350 m, commands the most stunning view of the city and Beira Lake. Enjoy a meal at its rotating restaurant for a truly memorable night.

Adam’s Peak

This tall, cone-shaped mountain sitting at 2,243 m deserves a special mention as one of Sri Lanka’s most popular and recognised natural sites. It is an important pilgrimage site for Buddhists as it is believed that there is an impression of Buddha’s footprint at the summit. Even for non-religious people, Adam’s peak is a must visit given the glorious sunrises and sunsets it promises.

Kandy

The capital of the former Sri Lankan dynasty, Kandy is where you go to soak up the history, traditions, and culture of this island country. Be sure to visit the National Museum of Kandy and the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic, a holy Buddhist shrine. The Kandy Lake, Udawatta Kele Sanctuary, and its many hiking trails on the surrounding mountains ensure that your visit to this hamlet is worth it.

Galle

The city of Galle, a two hour’s drive from Colombo, is an ancient trading port with the 17th century seafront fort, the Galle Fort. The entire area is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Explore the Fort area on foot (cars aren’t allowed anyway), or just laze away at the beach right beneath the iconic Galle lighthouse.

Anuradhapura

The sacred city of Anuradhapura is one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Besides the Ruwanwelisaya (featuring Buddhist relics), Abhayagiri Stupa (a Buddhist monastery), and the sacred bodhi tree in the Mahamevnawa Gardens, there is also a thriving modern town beside the old one. Rent a bike and make your way around by asking and interacting with the locals.

Sigiriya

Sigiriya is a huge rock formation that has been carved into a palace, near Dambulla in central Sri Lanka. Built about 1,500 years ago, the palace sits atop a 220 m rock formation with walls that have ancient painted frescoes and carvings. There is even a giant lion-shaped gateway carved in the middle of one of the rock walls!

Bentota

What we presume Sobhita was doing at Bentota is soaking the sun, visiting the nearby Kasgoda turtle hatchery, or meditating at the Galapatha Rajamaha Viharaya Buddhist temple, which are some of its best attractions.

Ella

Set amidst Sri Lanka’s plush tea plantations, Ella is a small hilly town with small guesthouses, friendly people, and amazing food. The Nine Arch Bridge, which was made of stone by the British back in the 20th century, connects Ella with Demodara station. You can, in fact, take the train from Kandy to Ella, which is considered one of the most beautiful train journeys in the world. The journey is 6 hours from Kandy, but 9 hours from Colombo.

