Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
Know more about Rajasthan’s Khimsar Fort, where Smriti Irani’s daughter Shanelle is all set to get married today

Currently, the fort is owned by former state minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar and is nestled in the golden sand dunes

smriti irani daughter wedding khimsar fortShanelle will get married at Khimsar Fort today (Source: Wikimedia Commons; Smriti Irani/Instagram)

Union cabinet minister Smriti Irani and Zubin Irani’s daughter, Shanelle, is all set to tie the knot with Canada-based lawyer Arjun Bhalla today. The duo, who got engaged in 2021, will kickstart their wedding ceremonies with the mehendi and haldi functions followed by a night of music and dance programme. The couple’s nuptials and pre-wedding festivities will take place at Khimsar Fort in Nagaur district near Jodhpur.

 

Currently, the fort is owned by former state minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar and is nestled in the golden sand dunes. Now a premium heritage hotel, the Khimsar Fort was constructed by Rao Karamsiji, the 8th son of Rao Jodha, the founder of Jodhpur. The construction of the fort began in the year 1523 and later, a zenana (ladies) wing and a private regal wing were built by Thakur Onkar Singh. Reportedly, Aurangzeb used to stay here while in Nagaur.

Spread over 11 acres of lush land with huge courtyards and orchards, the Khimsar Fort is perched on the edge of the Great Thar Desert in the heart of rural India. “Hundreds of years of history unfold as you glance at its battle-scarred walls and stroll down its ramparts. You are not prepared for the beauty, the grandeur, the layout or the magnificence of this castle even as you approach it through sand dunes and narrow countryside roads. It suddenly hits you on a blind corner. Come and savour the experience,” stated the official website.

Truly remote and rural, access to the fort is only by jeep, camel or horseback. One can also visit the Khimsar Dunes Village which is a mere 15-minute drive from the Fort.

What sets this fort apart from others is the fact that the 20th generation of the royal lineage still resides in the fort. “The staff today are also direct descendants of royal courtiers who have served the family for generations with passion, loyalty and sincerity. This extended family offers hospitality at its best because it is hospitality from the heart,” according to khimsar.com.

As per a PTI report, the wedding will be attended by only 50 guests, including family members and very close ones. “All the arrangements have been done in the fort with respect to the events of the wedding. We are committed to making the experience for the guests here memorable,” a fort official told the news agency.

First published on: 09-02-2023 at 14:10 IST
