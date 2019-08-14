Trust these smartphone apps for hassle-free travel experience

Travelling to a new city is always exciting, but it can come with its share of challenges — food preferences, finding your way around or understanding the local language. These are things that are manageable, but can make things little difficult if you are not a seasoned traveller. This is when a smartphone can come to your rescue and be your best friend, travel planner, and lifeline alike. Which is why, it becomes important to have the right apps on your phone that will help guide you along the way.

Here’s a simple guide to help you make the most of your travel plans.

Transport

If you’re lost, tired, or out late at night, you might not want to walk back to your hotel or drive a rental car. At such times a ride-sharing app can help take you back to your desired location. Apps like Lyft, Uber or Juno become a must at such times.

Food

Discovering scrumptious cuisines and local hotspots is the best part of travelling. Of course you can always step inside a restaurant or enjoy a street snack, but popular food delivery apps like Seamless or Yelp are also a great way to discover local favourites. Sometimes, even Instagram hashtags from locals and travellers who know the city’s best spots help.

Stay connected

Keep your friends and family back home updated with your latest travel adventure. WhatsApp status and Instagram stories let you post videos and photos from anywhere. But be careful when clicking selfies and videos and stay away from dangerous locations. You can also share your real-time location with the app.

Finding your way

Turn to Google maps to ensure you always know your way around. If you’re travelling to a place where the internet is slow, mobile data is expensive, or you can’t get online, you can save an area from Google Maps to your phone or tablet and use it even when you’re offline. There are also several other offline map apps (Sygic, Maps.me, City maps to go) to help you map your route ahead of time without the stress of data charges.

Lingo league

Whether you are a planner or a care-free explorer, there’s nothing you will need more than a basic understanding of the local language. iTranslate Voice does exactly what the name suggests: translating conversations. All you need to do is select the language and leave the rest to the app.

Stay options

Whether you’re someone who plans or a last-minute traveller, you’ll need an app like Booking.com or Make My Trip to make sure your stay is perfect.