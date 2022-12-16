scorecardresearch
Smart packing for winter travel: Roshni Chopra shares the following tips for going international

Luggage weight is extremely important when you are flying out. You can wear your heaviest coat to the airport instead of putting it inside the bag, the actor advised

Roshni Chopra, Roshni Chopra news, Roshni Chopra Instagram, Roshni Chopra life hacks, Roshni Chopra packing hacks, Roshni Chopra international travel tips, Roshni Chopra packing tips, winter travel, suitcase packing, indian express newsTravelling to London in the winter? Find out how you can travel smart and pack smarter with tips shared by Roshni Chopra. (Photo: Instagram/@roshnichopra)

Travelling somewhere is an exciting feeling, especially if you are going to a new country that you have never visited before.

Travelling in winters, however, can be a tad challenging when it comes to packing suitcases and stuffing your favourite jackets, coats and boots; more so if the place you are visiting is colder. There, however, are smart ways to pack that do not involve spoiling your clothes or leaving out favourites.

Taking to Instagram, actor Roshni Chopra, who keeps sharing interesting life hacks and tips on social media from time-to-time, explained succinctly in a video what one should do before their holiday vis-à-vis their clothes. Take a look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Roshni Chopra (@roshnichopra)

According to Chopra — who headed out to London recently, which is particularly cold around this time of the year and also beautiful in the holiday season — it is important to check the weather forecast of the destination and shortlist outfits accordingly. For instance, you cannot arrive at a place that is freezing with only one pair of denim pants and one sweatshirt.

Chopra added that one needs to pack “thermals, knits, coats, scarves, hats and gloves”, since these are winter basics and essentials.

Next, she said in order to save on excess baggage, one can “choose multi-functional items”. It means outfits that can double as storage spaces, too. The actor displayed how various garments like t-shirts, stretchy pants, etc., can be rolled together in a set — this will occupy less space and allow for more clothes to be packed in.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Roshni Chopra (@roshnichopra)

You can travel with one adapter that will allow all of your electronic items to get charged, instead of carrying multiple items.

This should be followed by comfy footwear — practical shoes that will allow you to walk around, since you are in for a long haul. You can also use your boots to be used for carrying around smaller pieces of clothing such as inner garments, so that they can “retain their shape” and you need not make a separate space for these clothes.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Roshni Chopra (@roshnichopra)

Luggage weight is extremely important when you are flying out. You can wear your heaviest coat to the airport instead of putting it inside the bag and pack valuable items in your hand luggage to keep them safely with you.

What do you think of these tips?

