Smart packing for winter travel: Roshni Chopra shares the following tips for going international

Travelling somewhere is an exciting feeling, especially if you are going to a new country that you have never visited before.

Travelling in winters, however, can be a tad challenging when it comes to packing suitcases and stuffing your favourite jackets, coats and boots; more so if the place you are visiting is colder. There, however, are smart ways to pack that do not involve spoiling your clothes or leaving out favourites.

Taking to Instagram, actor Roshni Chopra, who keeps sharing interesting life hacks and tips on social media from time-to-time, explained succinctly in a video what one should do before their holiday vis-à-vis their clothes. Take a look.

According to Chopra — who headed out to London recently, which is particularly cold around this time of the year and also beautiful in the holiday season — it is important to check the weather forecast of the destination and shortlist outfits accordingly. For instance, you cannot arrive at a place that is freezing with only one pair of denim pants and one sweatshirt.

Chopra added that one needs to pack “thermals, knits, coats, scarves, hats and gloves”, since these are winter basics and essentials.

Next, she said in order to save on excess baggage, one can “choose multi-functional items”. It means outfits that can double as storage spaces, too. The actor displayed how various garments like t-shirts, stretchy pants, etc., can be rolled together in a set — this will occupy less space and allow for more clothes to be packed in.

You can travel with one adapter that will allow all of your electronic items to get charged, instead of carrying multiple items.

This should be followed by comfy footwear — practical shoes that will allow you to walk around, since you are in for a long haul. You can also use your boots to be used for carrying around smaller pieces of clothing such as inner garments, so that they can “retain their shape” and you need not make a separate space for these clothes.

Luggage weight is extremely important when you are flying out. You can wear your heaviest coat to the airport instead of putting it inside the bag and pack valuable items in your hand luggage to keep them safely with you.

What do you think of these tips?

