Small but mighty: 10 of India’s shortest rivers

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India’s vast river systems are often defined by giants like the Ganga and Brahmaputra, but the country is also home to several short rivers that are equally significant in their local ecosystems. Despite their limited length, these rivers support biodiversity, sustain communities, and hold cultural importance. Here’s a look at 10 of the shortest rivers in India and where they are located.
Stretching about 90 km, the Arvari flows through the Alwar district of Rajasthan. Once dry, it was revived through community-led water conservation efforts, making it a model for river restoration.
At roughly 92 km, the Zuari is one of Goa’s shortest major rivers. It flows westward into the Arabian Sea and plays a crucial role in the state’s estuarine ecosystem.
The Mandovi River runs for about 77 km. Originating in Karnataka’s Western Ghats, it flows through Goa and is vital for transport, fishing, and tourism.
This 121 km-long river flows freely without major dams, making it one of the few undammed rivers in India. It empties into the Arabian Sea and supports rich biodiversity.
At around 128 km, the Sharavathi is famous for the Jog Falls, one of India’s highest waterfalls. It originates in the Western Ghats and flows westward.
The Palar stretches about 93 km in its active flow (though its basin is larger). It is largely seasonal and flows through Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.
Approximately 78 km long, the Meenachil flows through Kerala and drains into the Vembanad Lake. It is central to agriculture and local livelihoods.
At around 121 km, the Kallada originates in the Western Ghats and flows into Ashtamudi Lake. It is important for irrigation and hydroelectric projects.
A tributary of the Tungabhadra, the Tunga is about 147 km long. It originates in the Western Ghats and is known for its clean waters and scenic surroundings.
Though slightly longer at around 103 km, the Netravati is still considered relatively short. It flows into the Arabian Sea near Mangaluru and is vital for drinking water and agriculture.