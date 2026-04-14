Small but mighty: 10 of India’s shortest rivers

India’s vast river systems are often defined by giants like the Ganga and Brahmaputra, but the country is also home to several short rivers that are equally significant in their local ecosystems. Despite their limited length, these rivers support biodiversity, sustain communities, and hold cultural importance. Here’s a look at 10 of the shortest rivers in India and where they are located.

1. Arvari River, Rajasthan

Stretching about 90 km, the Arvari flows through the Alwar district of Rajasthan. Once dry, it was revived through community-led water conservation efforts, making it a model for river restoration.

2. Zuari River, Goa

At roughly 92 km, the Zuari is one of Goa’s shortest major rivers. It flows westward into the Arabian Sea and plays a crucial role in the state’s estuarine ecosystem.