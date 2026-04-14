Small but mighty: 10 of India’s shortest rivers

Tiny in length, mighty in impact. India’s shortest rivers you probably didn’t know about.

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiApr 14, 2026 12:00 AM IST
AravariAravari river, Rajasthan (Photo: Wikipedia)
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India’s vast river systems are often defined by giants like the Ganga and Brahmaputra, but the country is also home to several short rivers that are equally significant in their local ecosystems. Despite their limited length, these rivers support biodiversity, sustain communities, and hold cultural importance. Here’s a look at 10 of the shortest rivers in India and where they are located.

1. Arvari River, Rajasthan

Stretching about 90 km, the Arvari flows through the Alwar district of Rajasthan. Once dry, it was revived through community-led water conservation efforts, making it a model for river restoration.

2. Zuari River, Goa

At roughly 92 km, the Zuari is one of Goa’s shortest major rivers. It flows westward into the Arabian Sea and plays a crucial role in the state’s estuarine ecosystem.

3. Mandovi River, Goa/Karnataka

Mandovi river Mandovi river (Photo: Wikipedia)

The Mandovi River runs for about 77 km. Originating in Karnataka’s Western Ghats, it flows through Goa and is vital for transport, fishing, and tourism.

4. Aghanashini River, Karnataka

This 121 km-long river flows freely without major dams, making it one of the few undammed rivers in India. It empties into the Arabian Sea and supports rich biodiversity.

5. Sharavathi River, Karnataka

At around 128 km, the Sharavathi is famous for the Jog Falls, one of India’s highest waterfalls. It originates in the Western Ghats and flows westward.

6. Palar River, Karnataka/Tamil Nadu

The Palar stretches about 93 km in its active flow (though its basin is larger). It is largely seasonal and flows through Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.

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7. Meenachil River, Kerala

Meenachil River, Kerala Meenachil River, Kerala (Photo: Wikipedia)

Approximately 78 km long, the Meenachil flows through Kerala and drains into the Vembanad Lake. It is central to agriculture and local livelihoods.

8. Kallada River, Kerala

At around 121 km, the Kallada originates in the Western Ghats and flows into Ashtamudi Lake. It is important for irrigation and hydroelectric projects.

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9. Tunga River, Karnataka

A tributary of the Tungabhadra, the Tunga is about 147 km long. It originates in the Western Ghats and is known for its clean waters and scenic surroundings.

10. Netravati River, Karnataka

Though slightly longer at around 103 km, the Netravati is still considered relatively short. It flows into the Arabian Sea near Mangaluru and is vital for drinking water and agriculture.

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