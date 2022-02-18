You can now skydive in Madhya Pradesh; other places in India that offer this thrilling adventure sport

The Madhya Pradesh tourism department recently announced a skydiving facility in Bhopal and Ujjain. “To experience the thrill of flying like birds in the sky, the golden opportunity of skydiving will now be available at Bhopal and Ujjain,” said Sheo Shekhar Shukla, principal secretary, Tourism and Culture, and Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board MD.

Additionally, he also announced that a skydiving camp will be organised in Bhopal on March 1 and 2, and in Ujjain from March 3-6 in collaboration with Pioneer Flying Academy, Aligarh. The camps will be held near the Raja Bhoj Airport in Bhopal and the airstrip in Ujjain wherein tourists and adventure seekers will be able to dive from a height of 10,000 feet.

Here are a few more states in India wherein you can participate in this adrenaline-pumping adventure sport:

Narnaul, Haryana

Initiated by the Haryana Government, the Bacchod Airstrip in Narnaul is where you can experience both static line jumps and tandem jumps; the latter being the best option for a beginner skydiver wherein you will be securely harnessed with a tandem instructor. For static line jumps, the Pioneer Flying Academy, which is authorised by the Civil Aviation Department, will train the person for two days and conduct an exam before the person can experience the free fall.

Aamby Valley City, Maharashtra

Skydiving with trained American and European instructors is one of the best ways to witness the sprawling greenery of the Aamby Valley Estate in Maharashtra. After 45 minutes to an hour of instruction, you will be taken to a height of 10,000 ft in about 30-40 minutes for the dive. Here, you can choose from static line jumping, accelerated free fall and tandem jump, each of which come with certain set of requirements and training.

Mysuru, Karnataka

In Mysuru, there’s more than just the Mysuru Palace to witness. You can enjoy a bird’s eye view of this beautiful city while flying in the sky from 10,000ft above sea level. Here, you will undergo one to two days of training before taking the dive.

If you are new to skydiving, you can experience the tandem jump wherein you will be securely harnessed to an instructor while you enjoy the bird’s eye view of wherever in India you are diving in. (Photo: Pexels) If you are new to skydiving, you can experience the tandem jump wherein you will be securely harnessed to an instructor while you enjoy the bird’s eye view of wherever in India you are diving in. (Photo: Pexels)

Deesa, Gujarat

The Sports Authority of Gujarat and Indian Parachuting Federation inaugurated the first skydiving facility in Deesa, Gujarat, where they also organise camps and events throughout the year. For the tandem jump, one has to undergo a few hours of training which will include learning how to exit the aircraft, how to do maneuvers in freefall, and how to deploy the main canopy, even though the responsibility is entirely on the instructor. While the tandem jump is from 10,000 ft above sea level, the static jump, which requires the participant to go through one and a half days of training, is from 3,500 to 4,000 ft.

Hyderabad, Telengana

In Hyderabad, the Nagarjuna Sagar Airport hosts skydiving activities licensed by the United States Parachute Association — the global body for civilian skydiving. Here, experienced trainers will prepare you for the final dive with a 3-day training for the static line jump from 4,,000 ft. You will get to witness an aerial view of the Krishna River and its surrounding natural beauty.

Pondicherry, Tamil Nadu

Beyond the French architecture and its pristine beaches, Pondicherry also makes for a lucrative destination for adventure-seeking tourists because of its skydiving activities from the Pondicherry Airbase. It offers both tandem as well as static line jumps at varying prices.

Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh

Aligarh is also an option for you to experience skydiving. Here, you will have to undergo a fitness test to determine if you are physically fit for the dive. The timings are from 9 am to 12 pm and there are only 5 slots a day, so make sure to book well in advance.

