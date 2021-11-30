Six offbeat domestic destinations for your winter travel

In winters, there is a surge in domestic travel. People take advantage of the holiday season and plan trips with friends and family to make the most of it. This year is no different. If you are among those looking for a change of scene, digital travel company Booking.com shares this list of some offbeat, less-explored destinations. Read on.

1. Lambasingi, Andhra Pradesh

Lambasingi is a small village in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam district. Nestled in the picturesque mountains of the Eastern Ghats, Lambasingi offers travellers a pleasant climate, great views of the dense forest, fresh coffee from locally-grown coffee plantations and relaxing boat rides on the backwaters. Locally known as ‘The Kashmir of Andhra Pradesh’, since it is the only place in South India that receives snowfall, Lambasingi is a winter delight. If you are looking for a peaceful, quiet holiday with an opportunity to click plenty of photos, then Lambasingi is just the place to be.

2. Bylakuppe, Karnataka

Bylakuppe is the second-largest Tibetan settlement in India after Dharamshala. The town houses popular monasteries, temples with the Golden Temple being the most popular attraction. A day in Bylakuppe begins with the Namdroling Monastery’s bell waking up the town. Here, meditation with monks and a chat with them can be enriching. During winter, this experience coupled with a hot cup of tea or momos makes for an engrossing moment.

3. Mawlynnong, Meghalaya

Situated at the Indian-Bangladesh border in the East Khasi Hills of Meghalaya, Mawlynnong is a green cove that is considered to be the cleanest village in Asia. This hamlet is maintained entirely through self-sustained methods and each member of the village works hard at keeping Mawlynnong at its pristine best. If you’re looking for a sustainable trip, this is the place to visit. The destination has plenty of waterfalls and caves to explore including the Living Root Bridge which is great for morning walks during winters.

4. Lava, West Bengal

Lava is one of the lesser-known destinations in India but a beautiful one. A small village situated in Darjeeling district, Lava is one of the few places in West Bengal to receive snowfall in winter. Nature trails during winter can be captivating, as you get to spot many deers and squirrels, among other fauna, given its proximity to Neora Valley National Park. You can enjoy the panoramic snow views of Mt Kanchenjunga, Mt Siniolchu, Jelep La Pass and Rechila Pass.

5. Kalpetta, Kerala

Kalpetta is a town nestled in Wayanad’s green hills and valleys. It makes an ideal getaway destination, given its tranquil environment. The destination caters to both travellers looking for some adventure as well as those looking for calm. Travellers looking for some adrenaline rush can go rock climbing along Meenmutty or uphill trekking to Chembra Peak or Neelima viewpoint. As for those looking for some relaxation and peace of mind, the meditation classes held at Swami Jain Temple are a must. This hilltop temple is surrounded by coffee plantations to supplement your meditation with a warm brew of coffee.

6. Jibhi, Himachal Pradesh

A little hamlet in the state of Himachal Pradesh, Jibhi is the perfect destination for you to explore if you want a quiet Christmas with your family. Numerous waterfalls, historical temples, serene valleys and beautiful sunrise views provide a unique experience. The mountains are lush with pine and cedar forests and it is also just one hour away from the Great Himalayan National Park. A short drive from picturesque Jalori Pass, Jibhi is a good base for hiking, birding, fishing, and enjoying the outdoors.

